Who is David Goggins' wife? Everything you need to know about Aleeza Goggins

David Goggins is a retired American Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, motivational speaker, and author known for his extraordinary mental toughness and determination feats. While much is known about his incredible journey, one aspect of his life remains a mystery—his love life. Who is David Goggins' wife?

David Goggins is seated on a camping chair, eating pancakes (L) and running a marathon (R). Photo: @davidgoggins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aleeza Goggins rose to prominence after her marriage to David Goggins in 2005. However, their marriage only lasted two years, ending in divorce in 2007. While Aleeza lives a private life away from the limelight, her ex-husband is a social media sensation, and his fans are still curious about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Aleeza Goggins Gender Female Year of birth 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Japan Current residence Japan Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 58 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband David Goggins Occupation Nurse Net worth $600,000

Who is David Goggins' wife?

The former Navy SEAL is divorced. David Goggins' ex-wife is Aleeza, a Japanese citizen of Asian ethnicity. She was reportedly born in 1961 in Japan and is 62 years old as of 2023. Aleeza prefers to live a private life, and details about her childhood and family are not publicised.

What does Aleeza do for a living?

David Goggins's wife is a professional medic who works as a licensed nurse in Japan. While she was in this profession, she met with David as he had been posted in the same region while serving in the Navy.

What is Aleeza Goggins' net worth?

The celebrity's ex-wife has an alleged net worth of $600,000. She has accumulated her wealth from her successful career as a licensed nurse.

When did David and Aleeza marry?

After courting for several years, the two lovebirds married in 2005 in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family. After leaving the Navy, David immersed himself in the world of ultra-endurance competitions, with Aleeza by his side as a steadfast and supporting partner.

Is David Goggins still married?

No, Aleeza filed for divorce in 2008, allegedly based on sexual satisfaction. Between 2007 and 2008, things were not looking well for the duo. This is because the author had just been involved in an accident, and Aleeza had to undergo surgery. At the same time, their home had been broken into, and both handled all these devastations differently.

David Goggins' cheating allegations

Before they split, rumours circulated that David was having an extramarital affair with a prominent Olympic gymnast. Aleeza was devastated, and they both sought counselling. However, therapy did not help them.

Though divorced, Aleeza and his ex-husband remain good friends, and she is a member of the American ultramarathon runner's Support Team.

Does Goggins have children?

During their two-year marriage, the couple did not have any children. Even after their separation, Aleeza did not remarry and does not have children of her own.

On the other hand, David discloses in one of his books, Can't Hurt Me, that he had a daughter with one of his ex-girlfriends, Pam.

FAQs

Who is David Goggins' wife? He married Aleeza for two years before calling it quits in 2007. The athlete is currently single. Where is Aleeza from? She was born and raised in Japan. What is Aleeza Goggins' age? She is 62 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1961. What is David Goggins' age? He is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 February 1975. Who are David and Aleeza's kids? During their short-lived marriage, the couple did not bear any children. Is Goggins the toughest man alive? He is nicknamed the world's toughest man by his fans for his extreme athletic feats.

Aleeza Goggin is the former David Goggins' wife. She is a licensed nurse from Japan. The pair tied the knot in 2005 but split up in 2007. Despite their divorce, David and Aleeza remain close friends.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Oulèye Ndoye. She is a human rights campaigner and Raphael Warnock's ex-wife. Raphael Warnock is a prominent American politician and evangelist.

The couple divorced in 2020 and share two children. Oulèye has garnered much media attention for her activism, particularly on women's and children's issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh