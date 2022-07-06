In the 1990s, many low-budget films made it to the world stage. You might have come across various popular film titles if you were lucky enough to own a VCR. One notable flick was Home Alone, a Christmas classic centred around Kevin Macalister (Macaulay Culkin) and local burglars. What do you think was Kevin's age during the filming of the movie? Find out how old was Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone and what is his age now?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Macaulay Culkin arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 9 October 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

If you watched the Home Alone franchise, you might have been impressed by the cast's ability to portray the characters as intended. In addition, the star figure in the flick, Kevin, displays excellent acting skills and memorable punchlines that leave the viewers in stitches. But do you know Kevin's age during the first Home Alone movie?

Profile summary

Full name Macaulay Culkin Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1980 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, U.S.A Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Roman Catholic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Patricia Brentrup Father Kit Culkin Siblings Seven (Kieran, Rory, Dakota, Quinn, Shane, Christian, Jennifer Adamson) Relationship status Dating Partner Brenda Song Children One (Dakota Song Culkin) School Professional Children's School, The School of American Ballet Profession Actor Net worth $18 million Instagram @culkamania Twitter @IncredibleCulk

How old was Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone in real life?

Macaulay Culkin was nine years old during the filming of the first Home Alone movie in 1990. Home Alone was filmed between 14 February 1990 and 8 May 1990. Macaulay Culkin, on the other hand, was born on 26 August 1980. This means he was 9 years old during the filming of the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite his young age, the child superstar featured in various television productions before Home Alone, including The Midnight Hour (1985), Rocket Gibraltar (1988) and Uncle Buck (1989). How old is the kid from Home Alone now? As of 2022, Macaulay Culkin is 41 years old.

What age is Kevin in Home Alone?

According to Common Sense Media, Kevin is an eight-year-old mischievous middle child who feels ignored mainly by his large extended family. But despite his young age, he still manages to outsmart two adult burglars, Harry and Marv, by rigging his house with booby traps.

How old was Macaulay Culkin when Home Alone 3 was made?

The child celebrity was 16 years old during the filming of the third instalment of the Home Alone franchise. However, Macaulay Culkin did not feature in the third instalment. According to IMDb, Culkin felt he had outgrown Kevin's role and opted to pursue other projects instead.

Was Home Alone 3 a flop?

Macaulay Culkin on the set of Richie Rich in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

According to Looper, the third instalment was unsuccessful compared to its predecessors, making $79 million against a $32 million budget. The film did not feature Christmas like its predecessors, and there is a mention of January the eight during the flick's beginning scenes. In addition, the film featured different characters and cast members but maintained a similar storyline.

Why did Macaulay Culkin leave Home Alone?

According to an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Macaulay discussed his reason for leaving the franchise as exhaustion and burnout. The star wanted a normal life after Richie Rich, so he enrolled in a private high school in Manhattan.

However, the star struggled to get significant roles after his exit. Culkin appeared in the 2003 drama Party Monster, where he played Michael Alig, a party promoter, drug addict and murderer. The actor went on to enjoy moderate success in Saved! (2004) and S*x and Breakfast (2007).

What happened to the Home Alone actor?

According to CNN, in 2004, Macaulay was arrested in Oklahoma City for having 17.3 grammes (0.61 oz) of w*ed and two controlled narcotics in his hands.

He was temporarily imprisoned before being freed on a $4,000 bail. Macaulay Culkin's drug trial ended mid-2005 when he pleaded guilty to the charges, received three one-year suspended prison sentences, and was told to pay $540 in fees.

Where is Macaulay Culkin now?

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on 02 November 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

In recent years, the actor has appeared in several TV advertisements and online advertising campaigns. According to IGN, the actor resurrected his Home Alone role as a much older Kevin McCallister in a humorous 2018 Google Assistant commercial.

Culkin also polled fans on his website, Bunny Ears, in 2018 to help him choose a new middle name.

Culkin joined the cast of American Horror Story: Double Feature in 2021 and received significant acclaim for his performance. He also established Bunny Ears, a website and podcast, and dabbled in modelling, strutting his stuff at a star-studded Gucci runway event in November 2021.

Frequently asked questions

What was Macaulay Culkin's age in Home Alone? The star was nine years old during the first movie of the classic film. How old is the kid from Home Alone now? As of July 2022, Macaulay Culkin is 41 years old. Is Home Alone based on a true story? Unfortunately, no. The film is a fictional one and features made-up characters. Why is Home Alone a good movie? The flick combines hilarious one-liners, booby traps and a comedic cast. What did Kevin McCallister's dad do for a living? According to Complex, Kevin's dad is a Senior VP of the Chicago Stock Exchange. At what age should a kid watch Home Alone? Despite its comedic nature, the film still has a lot of violence; hence according to Raising Children, it isn't suitable for seven years and below.

How old was Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone? You'll be shocked to learn that the kid from Chicago has grown into a middle-aged man. While many people will never forget Macaulay's performance in Home Alone, as Kevin, time moves on, and people change.

Yen.com.gh recently featured a fascinating piece about Stassie Karanikolaou. If you like fashion and reality TV, you've probably heard of Stassie Karanikolau. The socialite is well-known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, a Kardashian family member. However, her ascent to stardom stemmed from some raunchy Instagram photographs of her modelling various outfits.

Recently, the American socialite revealed that she had undergone plastic surgery. Discover which regions of her body she accentuated and discover more about the social media sensation here.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh