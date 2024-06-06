A Ghanaian man in the UK has opened up about his job as a cleaner after relocating some years ago

The man, identified as Phresh Adam, said he was a famous musician back home in Ghana but had to relocate to the UK because his career tanked

He said even though he works as a cleaner, he has not given up on his music career, adding that he is working to bounce back soon

One of Ghana's hiplife musicians, Phresh Adam, has become a cleaner in the UK after relocating to search for greener pastures.

Phresh Adam, known for his one-hit-single Fame Keke, released in 2007, left Ghana about four years ago to try his luck elsewhere after his music career took a huge dip due to managerial issues.

Zionfelix (left) and Phresh Adam. Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/Facebook

Source: Youtube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Adams told blogger Zionfelix in an interview that he decided to leave for a better life abroad after the pressure of being a celebrity in Ghana without money became unbearable.

He said he was also motivated to leave Ghana to look for money abroad because all the women he wanted looked down on him due to his loss of fame and money.

"I chose to travel because of my stressful relationship as my fame dropped. Ladies look down on me because I no longer had money," he said.

Phresh Adam, known in private circle as Harrison Raphael Bukari, said he frequented the UK for some time before deciding to move permanently to secure his future.

Despite the blip in his career, Phresh Adam said he would never stop making music and promised to bounce back stronger in the coming years.

"Even though I'm a cleaner now, I'm focusing more on my music, and that is what is driving me," he said.

Below is the video of Phresh Adam's interview with Zionfelix, which was posted on TikTok by @goodmaneternity.

Adjusting to the UK weather

Phresh Adam said his first few years in the UK were tough, as he had to adjust to the weather and bounce from one job to another.

He added that he landed his first permanent job in the UK as a cleaner and continues to work there even to this day.

Phresh Adam stated that he is mainly in the UK to learn more about music to better his craft for a greater comeback.

He said life in the UK has been better for him compared to when he was in Ghana, struggling to survive after the limelight of his career went off.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh