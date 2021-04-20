-Awal has recounted how Strongman ghosted him some 3 years ago over a project

- According to the young rapper, he sent a project to Strongman to work on but the latter has still not done it

- Awal lamented why it had taken so long and said he had not been given any reason

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Young Ghanaian music prodigy, Awal Mohammed, known widely as Awal of TV3 Talented Kids fame, has revealed that he sent a project to Strongman Burner in 2018 for a collaboration but the Facts rapper is yet to work on it.

Awal made this known while speaking in an interview with celebrated Ghanaian blogger,t Zionfelix and was sighted on YouTube.

Awal said he met Strongman for the first time at Sarkodie’s house and they managed to become friends and they both agreed to work together on a project.

I sent a song to Strongman 3 years ago for his verse; he has still not sent it back - Awal

Source: Instagram

Awal said weeks after the meeting, he sent a song to Strongman requesting for him to team up with him so they drop a collaboration.

However, the Immortal rapper is yet to get back to Awal.

Awal added that in 2018, Strongman revealed that he was working on his album but assured him that he was going to make time to work on their project.

Awal added that he is yet to get any other reason for the long silence and delay that has kept Strongman so busy that he is unable to attend to the project they both agreed to work on years back.

Forward to the 8th minute:

Meanwhile, veteran Ghanaian gospel songstress, Ophelia Abena Serwaa, has said in a video that it is more difficult raising male children than female children.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ophelia Abena Serwaa was heard using her own situation as a mother to explain her point.

According to her, she was raising 2 sons all by herself so she was careful with how she was training them.

She revealed that she used to discipline her boys a lot when they did the wrong thing but with time, she could not do that anymore.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen