- Shugatiti has recounted how her mum nearly changed her mind about having her when she realised she was pregnant

- According to the actress, it took the timely intervention of her grandmother to get her mother to change her mind

- The actress said it is one of the reasons she did not live with her mother while growing up

Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Abena Serwaa Frimpong, known widely as Shugatiti has recounted how her mum almost did not have her when she got pregnant.

While speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shugatiti narrated how her mother got pregnant and did not want to give birth.

According to the actress, it was her grandmother who convinced her mother to give birth and she ended up having her (Shugatiti).

The video vixen said it was her grandmother who corroborated the story for her since she was just a baby at the time.

Shugatiti went on to say that as a result, she never stayed with her biological mother after she was born.

She said her dad took her away from the mom and gave her to the grandmother who took care of her.

Shugatti went on to say that the last time she set eyes on her mum was like 15 years ago and that has been it.

According to her, she did not want to delve deep into that part of her family history as she did not know the reason her mother wanted to terminate the pregnancy.

Shugatiti is noted for posting raunchy videos and photos on social media which attract a lot of likes and comments.

