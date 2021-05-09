A priest has been seen in a video singing Kwabena Kwabena's song for a newly wedded couple

He took the microphone to sing for the couple as they were asked to 'share the first kiss'

The couple were seen beaming with smiles as they hugged and shared a kiss

A Roman Catholic priest in Ghana has caused a stir in church after he chose to sing one of Kwabena Kwabena's hit song, Mene Woa for a fresh couple.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Mawuli, who was officiating the marriage ceremony at the St. Michael Garrison Catholic Church, was seen happily singing.

He chose to do his own rendition of award-winning Ghanaian singer Kwabena Kwabena's popular love song, Mene Woa for the couple.

The timing for the song was so perfect as it was time for them to share their first kiss as a married couple.

When the song started, the guests at the wedding burst into cheers as they sang along and also witnessed the couple sharing their love publicly.

The bride who was seen wearing the traditional white gown, was beaming with smiles as she hugged her husband tightly and shared a kiss with him.

The groom too, wearing a white suit laced with black flaps, appeared like he wanted to carry his wife in his arms as he hugged and kissed her amid cheers.

Source: Yen.com.gh