- A new photo of Shatta Wale has earned him massive praises on social media

- He is seen with a new down-cut hair making him have an innocent look

- Many fans, including female celebrities in Nigeria have all hailed Shatta Wale

A new photo of Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has his fans across the world hailing him.

Shatta Wale wears a new look with a down-cut hairstyle revealing a very youthful and innocent appearance.

He shared the photo to his Instagram with a caption believed to be the title of a song he is about to release.

A collage of Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The photo has got many people hailing Shatta Wale, and YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes saw comments by some Nigerian female celebrities.

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, for instance, hailed Shatta Wale and called him “My Gee”:

realangelaokorie: “My Gee.”

Hood celebrity described the video as “rich life”:

hoodcelebrityy: “Rich life.”

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, chanted Shatta Wale:

fellamakafui: “Paaaah paaaah paaaah.”

Laran and Naxty also admired Shatta Wale:

laranowen: “Exclusive content.”

naxty.k.official: “I love this hot picture daddy.”

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is in the news for buying a new Rolls Royce after going off social media for a while.

In his first post on Instagram upon his return, Shatta Wale shared a flyer with the inscription "HY LYF."

While he did not explain what the flyer meant, he reposted it twice in quick succession.

Not long after he made his first post, a video of the 1 Don hitmaker has popped up showing him flaunting a new car, a white Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen seated behind the steering wheel and speaking in excitement about the car. He described the Rolls Royce as "my new whip" before he drove off.

The dancehall star also trended because of his son, Majesty.

The little boy was captured reading like a professor in a video while speaking with an accent like an American-raised kid.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, was also in the news following some 9 revelations made about her, including that her father is Norwegian.

Source: Yen