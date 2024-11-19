DWP Academy Afro dancer Lisa Quama earned significant praise from Ghanaians on her 22nd birthday

This comes after she shared her heartwarming moments with random strangers on the streets of Accra as she celebrated her birthday

The dancer's colleagues from the DWP Academy rallied behind her during the exercise

Ghanaian choreographer and content creator Lisa Naa Quama Darko turned 22 years old on November 18.

Scores of fans and viral stars, including Afronita, flooded social media with heartfelt messages to show their love for the young star.

For her 22nd birthday celebration, Lisa Quama took to the streets of Accra to share hot meals. The dancer packed a mini-bus full of her colleagues from the DWP Academy.

Endurance Grand, Demzy Baye and Championrolie were spotted handing out well-packaged meals to random people on the streets.

The entourage visited several areas, including; Okponglo and the Accra Mall, with her philanthropic drive being well received in the streets.

"I couldn’t ask for a better way to spend by birthday than this!"

The dancer who rose to fame after joining the DWP Academy has become one of Ghana's most thriving internet personalities.

In a recent interview, she recounted making an amount in the range of six figures after an international gig.

Fans hail Lisa Quama

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to Lisa Quama's birthday post.

💚 Raven 💚 said:

"She's such a gem .....God bless you abundantly my love."

Brytil♥️ 🇬🇭🇬🇧 wrote:

"I always had this dream of helping people on the street one day but........😢. God bless you Lisa🥰."

OFFICIAL_ÃDVÏSËR🦅 noted:

"Rolie you guys said kids but I saw a man collecting."

Kiki Mensah remarked:

"Some of us in the offices, are hungry too and going through a lot sometimes try and pass by 😂."

DWP Academy stars storm wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama, Endurance Grand, and other hotshots from the DWP Academy had been spotted entertaining fans at Lil Shaker and Rashelle Blue's wedding.

The couple wedded in a private ceremony with their friends and families in attendance as they celebrated their happy union after many years of dating.

DWP Academy dancers' performance lifted the guests at the wedding, influencing them to join the jig at the wedding.

