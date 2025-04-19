Nigerian media personality and filmmaker, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, recounted her IVF journey

In a candid conversation on the With Chude podcast, the mother of one noted that she spent so much money on the procedure

People shared their views on the interview, with many calling on society to be kind to women who have been trying for a child

Nigerian media personality and filmmaker, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, opened up about the emotional turmoil she faced during her fertility journey, saying that she once contemplated ending her life after a failed IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) procedure, despite having invested approximately $40,000 in the process.

Stephanie Coker speaks on IVF

In a candid conversation on the With Chude podcast, Stephanie recounted the profound emotional and financial strain she endured while trying to conceive.

She shared that her hopes were high after her first IVF attempt was successful, only to be devastated when the second attempt failed. The heartbreak, she admitted, left her feeling hopeless and questioning her worth.

“It was a costly decision to decide on IVF, we are talking about $40,000 back then. I got pregnant on the first IVF and the second one failed and I wanted to stand in front of a car and just let the car hit me,” she said.

Stephanie Coker also recalled travelling to Los Angeles for the procedure, only to be met with crushing disappointment when a nurse called to break the news. The experience left her feeling broken and consumed by self-blame, unsure how she would return to Lagos without the child she had hoped for.

“I hated myself then because I felt I had travelled to Los Angeles to get pregnant, and the nurse called me to say, ‘Hi Stephanie, I am sorry to give you this bad news.’ I told the nurse I couldn’t go back home with no baby. I asked myself, ‘What did I spend all this money and time on?’” she said.

Stephanie’s brave account adds to a growing chorus of voices, including Nigerian actresses Ini Edo and Nse Ikpe-Etim, who opened up about their battles with fertility, sparking important conversations around the emotional weight of such experiences for women.

Stephanie Coker recounts her IVF journey

Reactions to Stephanie Coker's IVF journey

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending interview of Stephanie Coker and other Nollywood actresses opening up about childbirth:

@Tara said:

"Sending warm hugs to every woman out there who once struggled or is currently struggling to conceive. May the good Lord come through soonest 🤗🙏."

@erezio5442 said:

"It has been over four years now, and I am still believing in God for my miracle baby. It has been a tough journey, but i believe my testimony is on the way🙏."

@mzk4real196 said:

"Me, I have stopped trying and people think I am not serious but they don't know I want my peace . I don't want to be depressed."

@kehindeabiodun-ajayi1074 said:

"A child is a miracle whichever way it comes. God made it happen."

McBrown opens up about IVF journey

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the deeply personal and emotional journey she faced before welcoming her daughter, Baby Maxine.

In an interview on Starr Chat with media personality Bola Ray, McBrown said that her path to motherhood was filled with challenges, including undergoing womb cleansing procedures six times and going through the IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) process twice before finally conceiving.

She recounted the emotional and physical toll the experience took on her, sharing her determination and unwavering faith even in the face of repeated disappointments.

Her heartfelt journey moved many, sparking an outpouring of empathy and admiration from fans who praised her strength and resilience in the comments section.

