Video captures US President Joe Biden and wife riding bicycles on streets

- 78-year-old Joe Biden was seen in a video having a nice time riding a bicycle on the street in the company of his wife Jill

- The US President looked agile and energetic as he raced past other bikers while waving to the cheering crowd who happened to be on the scene

- The display of the power couple in the video that is making rounds has generated massive buzz among Nigerians on social media

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The President of the United States has thrilled social media users as he was captured in an unofficial activity.

Joe Biden, in an Instagram video by Goldmynetv, was seen riding a bicycle with his wife Jill Biden. The first family of the US showed great energy despite their ages as they led other young bikers who tagged along.

Biden and wife ride bicycles on a US street in style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @goldmynetv

Source: UGC

Biden and his wife smiled and waved to overjoyed citizens who were on the scene to behold the power couple biking.

It is said that the duo did the exercise to commemorate Jill's 70th birthday. The bicycle ride took place in Delaware state.

Nigerians react to the video

The video received mixed reactions from Nigerians as they marvelled at the fitness level of the first citizens of the US.

Others attributed his ability to ride on the street freely to having delivered dividends of democracy to his people.

See some reactions below:

@i_amdoyin04 said:

"I know a president that cannot even climb on a bicycle let alone riding one..I will not mention name."

@rhemyleqoon wrote:

"The security detail of POTUS gives me goosebumps da*mn!!!! Like he’s the Most protected Human on earth... The survey and possible attacks route would have been carried out several weeks... Dis is a President and not a dummy."

@double_d_pedigree commented:

"Yet in Africa presidents shuts down the whole nation because they wan waka for street."

Biden signs privileges for dogs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Joe Biden had signed privileges for dogs to walk freely into his office.

Taking to his Instagram page, President Biden posted a picture of himself with the dogs and captioned it:

"Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list."

Instagram users were impressed and flooded the president's comment section to share their thoughts.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen