Mohamed Salah once again underlined his importance on the continental stage by scoring to guide Egypt into the knockout rounds of AFCON 2025

The victory secured the Pharaohs the tournament’s first confirmed place in the last 16 and further cemented Salah’s role as the team’s driving force when it matters most

Liverpool were quick to react, sharing an instant response to Salah’s influence in Egypt’s flawless run in the competition so far

Mohamed Salah once again stood tall for Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), delivering the moment that sent the Pharaohs safely into the knockout phase of the competition.

The Liverpool star captained his country to a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over South Africa on December 26, 2025, ensuring qualification with a game to spare.

Salah delivers as Egypt seal qualification

The match followed a tense pattern, with both sides cautious in the opening exchanges. Egypt gradually gained control, leaning on Salah’s movement and composure in advanced areas.

The breakthrough arrived just before the interval when the forward was brought down inside the box.

Below is Salah's goal:

After a VAR review confirmed the decision, Salah stepped up and calmly converted the penalty in the 45th minute, maintaining his flawless record from the spot at the tournament.

Drama followed almost immediately. In stoppage time of the first half, Mohamed Hany received a second yellow card, leaving Egypt to navigate the entire second period with 10 men.

Watch the red card incident:

The dismissal shifted momentum, forcing the Pharaohs into a disciplined defensive shape.

South Africa pressed after the restart, probing for an equaliser and testing Egypt’s resolve. Despite sustained pressure, the North Africans remained organised, with every tackle and clearance greeted by growing belief on the bench and in the stands.

When the final whistle sounded, Egypt had not only protected their lead but also secured a long-awaited competitive win over Bafana Bafana.

The result lifted the seven-time champions to six points at the top of Group B, confirming early progression to the round of 16. It was another reminder of Salah’s influence, especially in decisive moments.

Liverpool, Premier League react to Salah's heroics

Salah’s contribution did not go unnoticed back in England.

Liverpool acknowledged their talisman’s latest achievement with a message on X, writing:

"Mohamed Salah made it two goals in two games for Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as he helped his country qualify for the knockout stages."

The Premier League account on X also joined the conversation, stating:

"Mohamed Salah wins it for Egypt. His goal in a 1-0 victory over South Africa books Egypt's place in the AFCON Round of 16."

As the tournament gathers momentum, Egypt’s early qualification sends a clear signal to rivals. With Salah leading by example, belief is growing that this could be another deep run for the Pharaohs.

The forward will be eager to go one step further after final heartbreak in 2017 against Cameroon and again in 2021 versus Sadio Mane’s Senegal.

Challenges remain. Morocco, Senegal and defending champions Cote d'Ivoire are widely tipped as favourites, with Nigeria and Algeria close behind.

Still, Egypt know they possess a proven match winner. As long as Salah continues to deliver, the Pharaohs will feel they belong firmly among the contenders for AFCON glory.

