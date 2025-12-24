Meet Regina Anyah: Daughter of Holy Trinity Medical Centre Founder Who is Now The CEO of The Company
- Regina Anyah, the pretty daughter of the founder of Holy Trinity Medical Centre, Dr Felix K. Anyah, has made a rare appearance at the company's end-of-year event
- The young chief executive of the award-winning health facility lived up to expectations with her high fashion sense at the event
- Some social media users have commented on the unique bond between Dr Felix K. Anyah and her daughter, while others admired her look
Regina Anyah, the daughter of Dr Felix K. Anyah, has steadily stepped into the spotlight as a new-generation leader at Holy Trinity Medical Centre.
The renowned Ghanaian healthcare facility, founded by her father over 37 years ago, celebrated its staff at its annual end-of-year party.
Regina Anyah grabs Attention at the end-of-year party
Regina Anyah, the new boss lady and driving force behind Holy Trinity Medical Centre, grabbed attention after making a rare appearance at the company's end-of-year party. She looked gorgeous in a red, glittering, form-fitting lace gown paired with a long, side-parted, frontal lace hairstyle.
The young CEO, often described as poised and elegant by social media users, flaunted her unique bond with her proud father at the event. Regina stayed by her dad's side as the staff had endless fun and mingled with each other.
As CEO, Regina has reassured clients and staff of the company’s continuity, innovation, and youth-driven leadership, blending the values on which Holy Trinity Medical Centre was built with a modern outlook on healthcare management.
The TikTok video of Holy Trinity Medical Centre's founder's daughter, Regina Anyah, is below:
Regina Anyah presents GH¢100,000 to retiring Nurse
Regina Anyah, the beautiful young daughter of Holy Trinity Medical Centre’s founder, presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to a retiring dental staff member in recognition of her passion and dedication to the company.
Regina impressed fans and online users with her humility, great personality, and thick accent at the event. She won over business partners and staff alike, hugging the emotional retiring dental nurse after the presentation.
The TikTok video of Holy Trinity Medical Centre's founder's daughter Regina Anyah presenting a cheque to a staff member is below:
Holy Trinity founder dances to Nacee's song
Dr Felix K. Anyah, founder of Holy Trinity Medical Centre, shared a beautiful testimony in a trending video.
The medical professional recounted how Ghanaian gospel musician Nacee's music had healed him two years ago while he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre.
The Aseda hitmaker, Nana Kwaku Osei, popularly known as Nacee, gave thanks to God as he performed at the event. Regina Anyah looked overly excited as she watched her father happily take to the stage to show off his dance moves.
The TikTok video of Holy Trinity Medical Centre's founder and Regina Anyah dancing is below:
