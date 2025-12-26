Across his club career, Razak Pimpong played for a number of European teams, notably FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen

After hanging up his boots, Pimpong went on to found the Pimpong Talentskole in Denmark

Razak played a key role in Ghana’s historic run to the Round of 16 on their first appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Former Ghanaian forward Razak Pimpong made his mark in both international and club football, with a career that spanned continents and left a lasting impression on both fans and teammates.

Like Dominic Adiyiah, who did not reach his full potential, Razak Pimpong was born and raised in Ghana, where he developed his footballing foundation with local sides Golden Tulip and Great Olympics.

His skill and potential caught the attention of European scouts, and in 2000, he signed with Danish club FC Midtjylland. That move marked the beginning of a long and varied career across Europe’s football scene.

Pimpong made history at 2006 World Cup

The 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany marked a historic moment for Ghana as they reached the Round of 16 in their tournament debut. Wearing the number 19 jersey, Pimpong played an essential role in the squad’s group-stage success.

He came off the bench during Ghana’s opener against Italy, a match that ended in a 2-0 loss—then again during the thrilling 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic, helping the team maintain its momentum. In Ghana’s decisive third group match against the United States, Pimpong started up front due to Asamoah Gyan’s suspension.

He played a decisive role by winning a crucial penalty that Stephen Appiah converted to seal Ghana’s qualification for the knockout stage. Although he missed the Round of 16 defeat to Brazil, his impact remains a source of national pride.

Appiah even recently made a throwback post to the country's historic World Cup participation in Germany.

Pimpong's club career across Europe and beyond

Pimpong’s tenure at FC Midtjylland laid the groundwork for his club career. Over five seasons, he scored 22 goals in more than 120 appearances, according to Wikipedia.

In 2005, he signed with Danish giants FC København (FCK). Though he struggled at first, he redeemed himself with a memorable goal in the 2006 Royal League Final, securing the trophy for his team. Then in 2007, he transferred to Viking FK in Norway for a reported fee of 4 million Norwegian krone, spending three productive years there.

Pimpong’s journey continued with a brief spell in Egypt at Al Masry in 2009, followed by a return to Denmark with Viborg FF. His well-travelled career allowed him to grow in diverse tactical environments.

Razak Pimpong's life after football

After initially retiring in 2013, Pimpong couldn’t stay away for long. He briefly returned to the pitch with Danish second-tier side Ringkøbing IF, reaffirming his enduring love for the sport.

More importantly, Pimpong turned his focus to developing young talent. He founded the Pimpong Talentskole, a football academy in Denmark dedicated to training and mentoring the next generation of players.

Today, he remains active in the football community and has built a notable presence on Instagram, where he regularly posts updates about his academy and personal journey, staying connected with fans and aspiring players alike.

