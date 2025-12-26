Nana Kwame Kyeretwie has got tongues wagging after a video of him at the Christmas Durbar at Manhyia Palace went viral

This comes as Nana Kwame Kyeretwie shook the hand of Otumfuo, who sat in state during the occasion

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have showered praise on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s son

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

It was a beautiful display of Asante culture when the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a Christmas Durbar on December 25.

The colourful event was organised at the Afia Kobi Park, Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.

Otumfuo’s son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie bondswith his father. Photo source: @Manhyia Palace and events/facebook

Source: Youtube

The event presented attendees with a rare opportunity to pay homage to the Asantehene, as many took turns to greet Otumfuo by shaking his hand.

The children of the Asantehene were also not left out, as they too took turns to greet the king, flanked by his subjects.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Palace View, captured the moment it was Nana Kwame Kyeretwie’s turn, the youngest son of the Asantehene.

Wearing a broad smile, he bowed and gently put his hand on the lap of the King as he greeted him with a handshake.

At that moment, Otumfuo’s face lit up with a smile as he shook the hand of his once again and conversed with him briefly.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with his young son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie. Photo source: @theasantenation

Source: Facebook

The Asantehene could be seen telling Nana Kwame Kyeretwie to greet and acknowledge the elders seated beside him, which he did with a gesture before leaving.

The video, which had raked in over one million views at the time of filing this report, was captioned:

“In a beautiful blend of royalty and festivity, the adorable children of the Asantehene join the Christmas celebrations at Manhyia Palace, reflecting unity, heritage, and joy.”

Reactions to Otumfuo sharing a moment with son

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions, with many praising the royal family.

Mimi stated:

“Is the mood switch for me.”

Awura Adwoa indicated:

“The way the rich and people in authority train their kids is different. See the way the king was telling his kids to greet their elders.”

Ohemaa Messiah wrote:

“Please, is it right for the son to put his hand on the father’s lap while he was greeting? I’m just asking.”

Mants3 Talks added:

“You see these beautiful children, no tattoos, no fancy hairstyles, no crazy dressing, no multiple piercings. Instead, they are well dressed, well composed, well mannered, soft-spoken, and smiles all over their beautiful faces. But come and see Koo Piaa’s children behind my house… kwasiasem nkutinnnnnnnnnnnn"

Otumfuo's daughter turns on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo’s daughter got all eyes on her birthday on June 16, 2025.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh posted multiple photos of herself online as she celebrated her birthday at her office.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comments section of Otumfuo’s daughter’s post with birthday messages

Source: YEN.com.gh