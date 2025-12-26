Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Popular Otec FM Journalist Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw Reportedly Passes Away
Ghana

Popular Otec FM Journalist Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw Reportedly Passes Away

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Ghana has been thrown into mourning after popular Otec FM journalist, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, was reported to have died
  • The sad news of the news anchor’s death was shared by popular Facebook blog The BBC Ghana on December 26, 2025
  • The news of Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu’s death stirred sorrow among Ghanaians online, with many expressing condolences to his family

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, a popular Ghanaian journalist with Otec FM in Kumasi, reportedly passed away, stirring sorrow on social media.

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, Otec FM, Otec FM journalist, Otec FM journalist dead, Ghanaian journalist poisoned, Akwasi Owusu Achiaw
Popular Otec FM journalist Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw reportedly passes away. Image credit: TheBBCGhana
Source: TikTok

The popular media personality’s death was reported by the popular Facebook blog, The BBC Ghana, on Friday, December 26, 2025.

“Information reaching The BBC Ghana has it that popular Twi news anchor, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw of OTEC FM in Kumasi is confirmed dead. He couldn't live to see 2026,” the page wrote.

The journalist reportedly died in the early hours of December 26 after sharing a meal with some undisclosed individuals late on Thursday, December 25.

Read also

Tributes flow as social media personality Kwaku Sarfo Junior Chickin passes away unexpectedly

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The BBC Ghana said he complained of some pains and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically, he did not survive.

“His untimely demise happened this morning around 6:45am after complains of eating food and drink yesterday that has made him feel uncomfortable afterwards.
“Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead after a few minutes on admission when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” the page added.

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw’s death stirred sorrowful reactions on social media and reignited debate over going out with friends for meals.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the popular presenter's death

Reactions to Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu.

Bèñġèè Mfèñsì Šàwìà said:

"A proper investigation needs to be carried out on those who were eating with him."

Yakubu Jamel wrote:

"I can't believe it. He was my coursemate."

Read also

Vincent Assafuah trends at Black Sherif's concert with his asa bone dance moves in a viral video

Alhaji Anass commented:

"After eating & drinking with friends, some "friends" ampa."

George Kyeremateng said:

"This reminds me of Confidence K Baah of then-Kessben FM's death."

Clergyman Adu Boachie wrote:

"My condolences to the family. My role model in news. Continue to rest."

Edward Adom commented:

"Sorry for the loss. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 🪦."

Nkrumah Adasa passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based radio presenter Nkrumah Adasa sadly passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Sikka FM announced the news of the popular media personality and teacher's death in a trending post on social media.

Many Ghanaians took to various online platforms to mourn the demise of Nkrumah Adasa and extend their condolences to his family.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Josh harris Latarian milton Ghana fire service Antonio cromartie Barbara bray edwards