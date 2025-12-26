Ghana has been thrown into mourning after popular Otec FM journalist, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, was reported to have died

The sad news of the news anchor’s death was shared by popular Facebook blog The BBC Ghana on December 26, 2025

The news of Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu’s death stirred sorrow among Ghanaians online, with many expressing condolences to his family

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw, a popular Ghanaian journalist with Otec FM in Kumasi, reportedly passed away, stirring sorrow on social media.

The popular media personality’s death was reported by the popular Facebook blog, The BBC Ghana, on Friday, December 26, 2025.

“Information reaching The BBC Ghana has it that popular Twi news anchor, Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw of OTEC FM in Kumasi is confirmed dead. He couldn't live to see 2026,” the page wrote.

The journalist reportedly died in the early hours of December 26 after sharing a meal with some undisclosed individuals late on Thursday, December 25.

The BBC Ghana said he complained of some pains and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically, he did not survive.

“His untimely demise happened this morning around 6:45am after complains of eating food and drink yesterday that has made him feel uncomfortable afterwards.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead after a few minutes on admission when he was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” the page added.

Nana Akwasi Owusu Achiaw’s death stirred sorrowful reactions on social media and reignited debate over going out with friends for meals.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the popular presenter's death

Reactions to Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Nana Akwasi Achiaw Owusu.

Bèñġèè Mfèñsì Šàwìà said:

"A proper investigation needs to be carried out on those who were eating with him."

Yakubu Jamel wrote:

"I can't believe it. He was my coursemate."

Alhaji Anass commented:

"After eating & drinking with friends, some "friends" ampa."

George Kyeremateng said:

"This reminds me of Confidence K Baah of then-Kessben FM's death."

Clergyman Adu Boachie wrote:

"My condolences to the family. My role model in news. Continue to rest."

Edward Adom commented:

"Sorry for the loss. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 🪦."

