Florence Obinim’s Makes First Public Appearance After Facing Backlash Over New Look
- Gospel musician Florence Obinim drew fresh admiration online after she made her first public appearance following backlash over her transformed look
- The wife of controversial Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim, went viral due to her appearance after a TikTok live session in which she invited the public to a church program
- The video of Florence Obinim garnered mostly positive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians suggesting filters exaggerated her look in the earlier video
Ghanaian gospel musician Florence Obinim has won admiration on social media as she made her first public appearance after sparking backlash with her look.
The wife of the controversial preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim, went viral on December 21, 2025, when she held a TikTok live session at her husband’s International God's Way Church.
The veteran musician showed off her slim figure in a beautiful red dress and courted attention with a new facial look.
Florence Obinim’s appearance in the video contrasted heavily with her known look for decades, sparking heavy backlash on social media from Ghanaians who accused her of abandoning her principles as a gospel musician to engage in cosmetic procedures.
The TikTok video is below.
Florence Obinim spotted in public after backlash
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 25, Florence Obinim and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, were spotted at the studio of legendary Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus.
The veteran producer praised the duo and described Bishop Obinim as the newest artist he has signed to join his stable.
He also described Florence Obinim as the backup vocalist to her husband.
The video of Appietus and Florence Obinim stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her look and describing the previous controversy as overblown.
The TikTok video of Florence Obinim and Appietus is below.
Reactions to Florence Obinim’s new look
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Florence Obinim making a public appearance after her facial look controversy.
Benedicta Gafah breaks silence amid accusations of 'pressuring' Florence Obinim to enhance her looks
Abrafi said:
"She looks different here."
💜ms_AsantewaaBlay💜 wrote:
"Anaaa filter dey do Auntie Florence like that?
Peaches commented:
"Aaaah, but Florence looks good, eeeii Ghanafour, hmmmmm."
Bin Abdallah said:
"She looks very beautiful here; it seems her look in the other video was because of too much filter."
Bishop Obinim addresses Florence Obinim backlash
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim addressed the harsh criticisms directed at his wife and rumours surrounding their marriage on social media after she flaunted her new look.
Speaking in front of his International God's Way Church congregation at a church service event in Tema on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Bishop Obinim noted that he had seen a video of an individual advising his wife, Florence, to stay away from social media amid the backlash she received.
The controversial clergyman noted that he advised his wife to quit social media three years ago to avoid online abuse, but she ignored him, and also warned Ghanaians to cease from publicly involving his marital issues in their criticisms against him and Florence.
Bishop Obinim addresses backlash against his wife on social media over her new look, video stirs reactions
