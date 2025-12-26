Ebo Noah has become a topic of discussion in the wake of the 2025 Rapperholic concert

This comes after a video of him bonding with Sarkodie backstage after the event went viral

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section to react to the video have shared varied opinions on Ebo Noah’s appearance at Rapperholic

Self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah has been trending following his failed doomsday prophecy, which he claimed God showed him about the impending destruction of the world through floods.

Due to this, Ebo Noah began constructing 10 arks, which he claimed could accommodate millions of people, on December 25

Ebo Noah vibes with Sarkodieat Rapperholic. Photo credit: @Sarkodie/Facebook, @Ebo Noah/Facebook

Not only did his vision fail to come to pass, but his surprising appearance at the Rapperholic Concert, held at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 25, 2025, also left attendees bemused, particularly after he informed the audience that the floods did not occur because he prayed.

A new video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, captures Ebo Noah and Sarkodie backstage. Sarkodie and Ebo Noah both looked visibly cheerful as they walked backstage, apparently after the show had ended.

In the video, Ebo Noah could be seen whispering into Sarkodie’s ear, after which Sarkodie turned to look at him and responded.

Both men appeared cheerful as Sarkodie wrapped his arm around Ebo Noah’s shoulder.

Rapperholic 2025: Ebo Noah Makes Rare Appearance to Introduce Sarkodie in Grand Style

Reactions as Ebo Noah attends Rapperholic 2025

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on Ebo Noah’s decision to appear at the 2025 Rapperholic concert.

FARATI stated:

"Ghana is not a serious country, and that’s why our leaders are fooling us. How can someone who caused fear and panic among citizens be walking freely without being held accountable?"

Deo added:

"The way he gets aura too… you see how he turned his head and didn’t even look at Sark at the end of the video."

brightbruce2 added:

"It's interesting to note how they creatively incorporated water into his stage presence, as showcased on the screen (water effect). It added an unexpected and amusing element to the performance!"

Monstar wrote:

"Wait oo, so is Sarkodie aware of this? Like, did Sarkodie intentionally invite Ebo Noah?"

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

"Heerrh, this guy is too much. Anyway, congrats to King Sark for hosting a successful event. Ebo Noah."

MEDIA AND POLITICS indicated:

"And that’s how you leverage moments like this Sarkodie and his team did this so well. Wow, see the joy in the auditorium."

Ebo Noah denies claims of insanity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah strongly refuted claims that he had lost his sanity, which led to his decision to embark on this venture.

In a now-viral video, when asked whether his quest to build arks based on the vision had affected his relationship with his family, the young man responded affirmatively.

Looking visibly sad, he stated that his relationship with his girlfriend had also been negatively impacted as a result.

