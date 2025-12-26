Milovan Rajevac has been hailed as Ghana’s best coach since 2010 as the Black Stars qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

How Milovan Rajevac built Ghana into Africa’s most disciplined and fearless team still means a lot for Ghanaian fans

The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Andre Ayew played their best football for the nation under the Serbian boss

Nearly fifteen years ago, Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac made history with Ghana’s national team, leading the Black Stars to the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Morocco, this is a perfect time to celebrate Miovan's remarkable stint with the Black Stars.

Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to a historic quarter-final finish at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

CHAN 2009 and AFCON 2010 finals

Appointed in 2008, Milovan Rajevac quickly transformed the Black Stars into a disciplined and competitive side, guiding a locally based team to the 2009 CHAN final, where they lost 2–0 to DR Congo, showcasing his tactical skill and ability to maximize local talent.

A year later, his influence became even clearer. At the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Angola, Rajevac guided a youthful Ghana squad featuring André Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Asamoah Gyan to the final. Despite a narrow 1–0 loss to Egypt, the team’s remarkable run underlined Ghana’s growing stature under his leadership, according to Wikipedia.

Ghana's golden moment at World Cup 2010

The culmination of Rajevac’s efforts came in the 2010 World Cup. Ghana was drawn in Group D alongside Germany, Serbia, and Australia.

The Black Stars claimed a historic 1-0 victory against Rajevac's homeland, Serbia, thanks to an 85th-minute penalty by talisman Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana opened with a 1-1 draw against Australia, with Asamoah Gyan scoring a penalty following Harry Kewell’s handball. Despite a 1-0 loss to Germany in the final group match, Ghana advanced to the Round of 16 with four points, finishing second behind Germany.

In the knockout stage, Milovan Rajevac’s side faced a strong United States team, setting up a thrilling encounter.

Milovan Rajevac during Serbia and Ghana 2020 WC match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on June 13, 2010 in Pretoria, South Africa. Image credit: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored early for Ghana, but Landon Donovan equalised with a second-half penalty, per the BBC.

In extra time, Asamoah Gyan delivered one of the most iconic goals in Ghanaian history, a thunderous left-footed strike that sealed a 2-1 win and sent Ghana into the quarter-finals.

Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay

July 2, 2010, stands as one of the most heartbreaking days in Ghanaian football history. At Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, the Black Stars faced Uruguay for a World Cup semi-final spot. Sulley Muntari gave Ghana the lead with a stunning strike, but Diego Forlán equalized with a curling free-kick.

In the dying moments of extra time, Dominic Adiyiah’s header was blocked by Luis Suárez’s deliberate handball on the goal line. Suárez was sent off, and Ghana earned a last-minute penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s shot hit the crossbar, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

Uruguay’s 4-2 win ended Ghana’s World Cup semi-final dreams, with Suárez’s handball becoming one of football’s most infamous moments.

Fifteen years on, Milovan Rajevac remains a revered figure in Ghanaian football, celebrated for his leadership, tactical discipline, and the fearless identity he instilled in the Black Stars.

Otto Addo qualifies Ghana for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo successfully guided Ghana to 2026 World Cup qualification after the team's 1-0 win against Comoros on October 12.

The achievement marks Ghana’s return to football’s biggest stage under the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who also led the national team to Qatar 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh