“I Sold My Cars for the Party”: NDC Supporter Quits Politics Due to Neglect

A staunch NDC supporter, Ex-Doe, broke down in tears on his 50th birthday, lamenting neglect after years of sacrifice

Ex-Doe claimed he sold two taxis and used personal funds to support campaigns between 2017 and 2024

He announced his decision to quit politics after being ignored by party leaders following the NDC’s 2024 victory

A staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has broken down in tears, lamenting the lack of acknowledgement for his support for the party.

According to the middle-aged man, identified as Ex-Doe, who is a commercial driver at the Madina Zongo Junction, party leadership, especially the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has neglected him since winning the 2024 elections.

President John Mahama's NDC isuffers a major blow as a staunch supporter quits politics due to neglect from Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina.

In a video recorded and shared on social media on the occasion of his 50th birthday, Thursday, December 25, 2025, Ex-Doe was captured crying and wailing over his wasted investment in the party.

He said he invested significant time and personal resources in supporting the party’s campaign for eight years, between 2017 and 2024, with the hope of benefitting when they returned to power.

NDC supporter recounts wasted investments in campaigns

The seemingly disgruntled NDC supporter claimed he sold two of his cars (taxis) to purchase fuel, print stickers, banners, and paraphernalia to support the party's campaign activities.

Despite these sacrifices, he said he has been ignored after helping the party win the 2024 elections, adding that Francis-Xavier Sosu no longer answers his calls.

"I used my personal money to buy fuel from 2020 to 2024 for Lawyer Sosu and Mahama. He [Sosu] won the election, but Mahama didn't win. I did same from 2021 to 2024, using my money to campaign. I bought fuel, stickers, banners for Sosu to win, but after the victory no one calls me and no man minds me," he lamented.

Consequently, Ex-Doe said he has been left with no other option than to quit politics, completely withdrawing his support for the NDC to focus on his life and save what is left of his meagre resources.

"I'm 50 years today. I was born December 25, 1975, and it was a Thursday. Today is also December 25, 2025, and it's a Thursday. I have quit politics. I'm quitting politics because my money has gone into it. I sold two of my taxis to do politics, but I didn't get anything from it, and so from today, I, Ex-Doe of Madina Zongo Junction, I quit politics," he stated while shedding tears.

Reactions to NDC supporter's withdrawal from politics

After the NDC supporter's video went viral on social media, some Ghanaians who chanced on it took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ACHIE_O said:

"Anyone in active politics, it’s because of their selfish interest and not the betterment of Ghana."

@Simply_miles8 also said:

"He no work or campaign pass anyone If this is the mindset then all who voted for NDC deserves some recognition. Our vote is only one so what does he expect."

@BaafiBantama commented:

"1 Job 3 shift and the 24-Hour economy will come through for you."

Beatrice Annangfio urges NDC grassroots to remain patient over appointments.

NDC supporters urged to be patient over opportunities

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh reported that a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Beatrice Annangfio, had appealed to grassroots supporters of the NDC to remain calm over delays in appointments and employment opportunities.

She assured them that the government’s four-year mandate allows time for inclusion and opportunities

The presidential staffer cited personal experiences and pressure in public service as reasons for the delays.

