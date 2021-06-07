- Nigerians from all works of life have joined Christian faithfuls of Deeper Christian Life Ministry to mark the 80th birthday of its founder

- Many took to social media to share his photos with heartwarming messages and wishes but a particular Facebook user did his with style

- The Facebook user in the spirit of the celebrations dug old photos of the cleric and got many people talking with his birthday message

The founder of Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), Pastor Williams Folorunso Kumuyi, turned 80 on Sunday, June 6 and was widely celebrated on social media.

Politicians, activists and Christian faithfuls shook the internet as they poured their emotions into well wishes and messages they made for the special occasion of the man of God.

One particular person however caused a stir on Facebook as he posted old photos of Kumuyi.

The message that is causing commotion online

The Facebook user identified as Ayo Ojeniyi wrote:

"Happy birthday Pastor WF Kumuyi born 06 06 1941 Erin Ijesa. Taught Mathematics under Dr Tai Solarin in Mayflower School in 1962.

"Started his Ministry in Unilag with his 15 Students in 1973. Expelled from his main church in 1975 for preaching Baptism of Holy Spirit. He then turned his Ministry to Deeper Life Bible Ministry. His doctrine is Holiness. . . . . the rest is history.

"The Great Pastor is 80 today !!! Congratulations and happy birthday to you. Best wishes !!!"

While some reacted to the fact that he was expelled and his religious teaching, others went on to shower him good wishes.

FJ Akinnagbe reacted:

"He never mentioned the name of church that expelled him for teaching baptism of the holy spirit. Maybe he was associating with Jehovah's witnesses."

Joy Justice said:

"Interestingly his doctrine doesn't believe in birthday."

Tunde Fadahunsi wrote:

"Happy 80th birthday to you sir.

"Greater anointing for greater exploits in Jesus name."

Wikipedia also confirmed that the pastor was actually expelled in 1975. They however didn't agree that he was expelled because of his teachings on Baptism of the Holy Spirit.

According to the encyclopaedia, he was expelled for preaching without credentials.

