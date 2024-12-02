The Ghana Armed Forces said it would not position its officers at polling centres during the December 7 elections

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has reiterated its resolve not to position any military officers at polling centres during the December 7 elections.

Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quarshie, GAF’s Director General of Public Affairs, said in a statement that the military’s role in the upcoming elections would be limited to standby support.

He said the Ghana Police Service would serve as the primary security apparatus for the 2024 elections, and the military would only be invited in the event of an escalation that goes beyond the capabilities of the police.

He said that even in such a scenario, military personnel would only be deployed if the Ghana Police Service requested it.

GAF emphasised a collaborative approach to ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process while upholding law and order.

It said it remains committed to safeguarding national security during the elections.

Meanwhile, it has warned persons impersonating military personnel or wearing unauthorised military gear to desist from doing so or face severe consequences.

GAF urged the public to report such impersonators to the nearest police station or through the GPS toll-free numbers 18555 or 0800 311 311 for immediate action.

GAF also urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel at the various polling centres to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

