A young Ghanaian man has recently opened up about how he rose from a food hawker to owning a restaurant

Richard Mireku shared that he moved to South Africa to find greener pastures but ended up resorting to selling yam and beans to survive

He revealed that he is now a proud owner of five cars

A South Africa- based Ghanaian has recently granted an interview with well-known blogger Kobby Kyei on his YouTube channel.

He shares his journey to owning a restaurant in his current location.

Richard Mireku said he moved to South Africa to find greener pastures but had to resort to selling food on the street to fend for himself.

According to the young man, he sold yam and beans on the street.

Ghanaian Man who owns Restaurant in South Africa Narrates how she Opened a Restaurant Photo credit: Kobby Kyei News Live/YouTube

He moved from his first residence to live with a pastor he named Daniel Darkwa and started selling Ga kenkey but the business was not profitable.

Richard was advised by a friend to move to Pretoria to sell his food, which was his breaking point.

With the money he made, he rented a place and started his restaurant business.

The young man said he has employed six people and has purchased five cars for himself.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

