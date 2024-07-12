A video of a Ghanaian woman's funny encounter with a Momo fraudster has surfaced on social media

The woman received a call from an unknown number, only to realise it was a man trying to defraud her

Instead of hurling insults at him, she maintained her composure and engaged in a friendly conversation, which eventually led to a friendship

What was supposed to be a deceitful encounter between a Momo fraudster and his victim ended as an unexpected friendship.

The incident unfolded when a Ghanaian lady received a phone call from an unknown caller.

Photos of kind Ghanaian woman who gifted Momo fraudster money Image source: @Connie Vee Scorpio

Source: TikTok

The caller, posing as an MTN staff member, informed her of an alleged issue with her account and questioned her whether she was aware of it.

The lady immediately noticed it was a stunt to defraud her and became alert. However, she did not hurl insults at him like others but calmly interacted with him.

The caller, initially defensive, gradually opened up to her and admitted he was a fraudster.

Feeling embarrassed, the Ghanaian man tried to justify his move; however, the lady encouraged him to be open and desist from such behaviour.

She further offered to send him money, and they have since become friends.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Ghanaian lady for repenting Momo fraudster

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to hail the Ghanaian lady.

Others also cautioned her to be careful when dealing with her new friend since he may not have completely transformed.

@naasam_michael wrote:

"Hope he change tho."

@AbeikuSZN wrote:

"Who will tell her or we should mind our business."

@zoozo_boss wrote:

"We all know she's trying to help buh let's be real He ain't just gonna transform, he will go back to his ways right after she hangs up."

Ghanaian man smartly scams Momo fraudster who tried to dupe him in hilarious phone recording

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the hilarious exchange between a man attempting to dupe another and how he got outsmarted is causing a stir online.

A recording of their phone call reveals how the caller became frustrated and started insulting the intelligent man.

After listening to the audio file, some of the hilarious thoughts that Ghanaians shared have been put together.

Source: YEN.com.gh