Kali muscle: the ex-con bodybuilder's age, wife, net worth, diet

Social media and different content sharing platforms have gained worldwide audiences, thanks to the ever-expanding grasp. Through this platform, Kali Muscle has carved an impressive career due to his outstanding physique and contagious charisma.

Actor Kali Muscle poses at "The Martini Shot" Los Angeles Special Screening at Raleigh Studios. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Kali is an American bodybuilder who rose to prominence through his rags to riches and crimes to a social reformer life story. All this was made possible thanks to his ambition to stand out, his hard work and his urge to become great. Apart from being a bodybuilder at the international level, Kali also doubles as an actor, philanthropist, and motivational speaker.

Kali Muscle profile summary

Full name : Chuck Kirkendall

: Chuck Kirkendall Celebrated name : Kali Muscle

: Kali Muscle Date of birth: 18th February 1975

18th February 1975 Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, California, USA Kali Muscle age: 46 years (as of 2021)

46 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Weight: 111 kg

111 kg Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Dvyne Beverly

Dvyne Beverly Profession: American bodybuilder

American bodybuilder Net worth: $1.73 million

Kali Muscle early life and education

Kali was born on 18th February 1975 in Oakland, California, USA. He did not meet his father, and therefore, he was raised by his mother and step-father together with his two siblings. He showed great interest in sports right from the moment he learnt how to walk.

During his middle and high school years, he played basketball, wrestling, and track. However, his main sporting activity remained football. Since he had already started going to the gym, Kali excelled in running thanks to his speed and impressive size.

In an attempt to make ends meet, Kali started working at the 24 Hour Nautilus Gym. This offered him an opportunity to earn money and also practice various football drills. He became so good at playing football that Fresno State University offered him an athletic scholarship.

Unfortunately, a tragedy happened as he was about to carve out his career in sports. His younger brother died after accidentally shooting himself. This was one of the most challenging moments for him as he had lost one of the closest people in his life. A series of bad life decisions followed this.

Crime and prison

After the tragic event, he detached from his daily duties and lost a sense of direction. As every day passed by, he could not cope with the trauma and started hanging out with criminals. Eventually, he became one of them and began committing crimes.

His hope to make vast sums of money from robberies was short-lived after his arrest in 2001. Why did Kali Muscle go to jail? He went to prison for committing various acts of thefts. After his arrest, he was unable to afford a good lawyer. Therefore, he accepted a plea deal to serve 11 years of imprisonment at the San Quentin State, California.

Even though the institute is known as the most notorious correctional facilities in California, Kali viewed the whole process as his sobering experience. He was so focused on positively changing his life, and so he avoided criminals and dealing with gangs. Instead, he spent the majority of his free time in the prison gym and library.

In prison, he got creative and used anything from garbage bags to washing machines to challenge his muscles. On the other hand, for his deadlifts and squats, he used some of his inmates. In 2008, he was released four years before his time due to his good behaviour over the seven years he had stayed in prison.

Career

Kali Muscle attends a screening of 'The Martini Shot' at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Kali started his career after imprisonment. He had vowed to himself to stay out of trouble for the rest of his life. On 10th April 2008, he created a YouTube channel. Initially, it was focused on exercise videos anyone could do anywhere.

The inspiration behind this type of videos was the time he spent in prison and forced to improvise and be creative on ways to exercise. He gained a considerable following thanks to his intense motivational tone and clear working out instructions.

Towards 2011, he had already become one of the most famous fitness YouTubers. With his millions of views, he landed many business opportunities. Many fitness expos and magazines contacted him. However, he did not accept their offers but instead engaged in more research to build his brand.

In addition to fitness and exercise videos, Kali talks about mental health. He often uploads questions and answers videos that help his fans resolve specific issues they might be going through in their day-to-day activities. Big boy strength cartel is one of the individuals who regularly guest Kali's YouTube channel.

So far, his YouTube channel, Kali Muscle, has the following:

2.4 million subscribers

421,846,384 views

Acting career

Even though he had become an internet sensation, he wanted to do more with his life. He reached out to several movie directors and producers in Los Angeles in a bid to start a career in the film industry. He became a hit almost instantly, thanks to his impressive masculinity and unique personality.

He has starred in several movies and TV shows such as:

2011 - Wonder Woman as Super Soldier

as Super Soldier 2011 - Mr Sunshine as Team Trainer

as Team Trainer 2012 - Applebaum as Bodybuilder

as Bodybuilder 2012 - Crispus Attucks: Today Was a Good Day

2012 - Internal Behaviors Part 2: The Regurgitation as Inmate

as Inmate 2012 - Savior as Boss

as Boss 2012 - The Dog Who Saved the Holidays as Mikey

as Mikey 2012 - Wilfred as Bodybuilder

as Bodybuilder 2012 - Workaholics as David

as David 2013 - White T as Bouncer

as Bouncer 2014 - Roscoe and Maggie as Ghoul

as Ghoul 2014 - The Liaison

2014 - Raising Hope as Brett

In addition, he has also worked in various commercial adverts for the likes of:

Honda

Geico

Taco Bell

Kali Muscle wife and kids

The bodybuilder was married to Dvyne Beverly. She is a successful R&B singer in the United States. The duo was happily married until 2016 when he suddenly filed for a divorce. Rumours have it that his current girlfriend, Helena Vlad had something to do with the divorce.

Her wife decided to stall the process, and thus the divorce proceedings were not finalized. Kali and Helena met during a fitness expo and started dating almost immediately despite being married to Dvyne.

The duo does not hesitate to display their affection on their social media platforms. They also own a YouTube channel together.

Kali Muscle height and other body measurements

Kali muscle showcasing his diet packs. Photo: @kalimuscle

Source: Instagram

The American bodybuilder stands at the height of 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 111 kg thanks to several decades of actively working out. Kali is also famous for his signature thick beard and big brown eyes.

Diet and supplements

When it comes to working out, he still focuses on the basics. He combines complex gym exercises with the simple techniques he learnt while in prison. He uses the term Prison Workout to refer to the combination of the two.

What pre-workout does Kali Muscle use? The bodybuilder uses Hyphy Mud. These Kali Muscle supplements are recommendable for people who want to increase their gain. He also avoids other supplements and overly complex meal plans. He follows the same plan as he used to while in prison.

Kali Muscle net worth

What is Kali Muscle net worth? He has an estimated net worth of around $1.73 million as of 2021. He has earned this amount from various ventures such as YouTube content creation, acting, motivational speaking and through his line of workout supplements.

Kali Muscle fast facts

How old is Kali Muscle? He is 46 years old. He was born on 18th February 1975. Where is Kali Muscle from? He is from Oakland, California, USA. Is Kali Muscle married? Yes, he is married to Dvyne Beverly, a successful singer. Does Kali Muscle have children? No, he doesn't have any kids. How much is Kali Muscle worth? Currently, his net worth stands at $1.73 million. Why did Kali Muscle go to prison? He went to prison for various acts of robbery. How tall is Kali Muscle? He is 5 feet 9 inches tall. What pre-workout does Kali Muscle use? He uses Hyphy Mud.

Kali Muscle is a pure depiction of how anyone can rise above any situation and circumstance and become successful. Everything is possible through a firm resolve to become great and the hard work towards achieving it.

Source: Yen.com.gh