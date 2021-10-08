Jason Voorhees: background, appearances, movies, weapons, people behind the mask

Jason Voorhees is not a new name to many horror movie lovers. His description speaks volumes about him. He is big, mean, ugly, wears a hockey mask, loves using a machete, tough to kill and is responsible for hundreds of onscreen deaths. He is simply a movie star and a pop culture icon.

Jason Voorhees wearing his mask. Photo: @jason_voorhees

Source: Instagram

Jason Voorhees is the main antagonist and centrepiece of the Friday the 13th franchise and the secondary antagonist of the crossover film Freddy vs Jason. Over the years, the prolific serial killer has killed more than 200 people, some of which are entirely off-screen.

Jason Voorhees's profile summary

Full name: Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees Nickname: Jason

Jason Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 13th June 1946

13th June 1946 Death: 1947, 1984, 2003

1947, 1984, 2003 Father : Elias Voorhees

: Elias Voorhees Mother: Pamela Voorhees

Pamela Voorhees Classification : Mass murderer

: Mass murderer Primary location: Camp Crystal Lake

Camp Crystal Lake Signature weapon : Machete

: Machete First appearance: Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th (1980) Last appearance: Friday the 13th (2009)

Jason Voorhees' background

Jason was born in 1946. He was born to Pamela Sue Voorhees and Elias Voorhees. He was born premature and entered the universe at midnight on Friday the 13th. At the age of 11, his mother thought that he had drowned in Crystal Lake.

Luckily, he has survived but turned into a hermit. He started living in the woods, where he fed off plants, wild animals and bugs. He grew up to become a large, deformed and uneducated man who never said a word. The closest he ever comes to speaking are the various grunts of either pain or effort.

He was brought back from the dead through an accident by Jarvis as an undead revenant, which granted him supernatural abilities. He is notable for using a machete as his preferred weapon, with a close second being an axe.

Character description and appearances

Jason is a huge muscular man who wears a mask to cover his face. He primarily uses a machete as his weapon of choice. However, he also uses seemingly anything around him to brutally murder his victims.

He has appeared in several movies, and in each one of them, Jason Voorhees' face differs, whether past or present. He has appeared severally as a child beginning with the original film. However, since then, none of his appearances was ever consistent. His appearances are as follows:

In the original film, he portrayed Ari Lehman, where he appeared briefly towards the film's end. His deformities at this appearance are a large, bald, oblong cranium, asymmetric eyes, and an oval mouth that caused a severe overbite.

In the second film - Jason's deformities remain somewhat consistent with the original portrayal by Ari Lehman.

In the third film - His design resembles more of the original design than his appearance in Part 2.

In the fourth film - Jason's design is much more faithful to his appearance in the first film. Physically, he is much like the previous film but now seems nearly immortal, his first action being to come back to life while still in the morgue.

In the fifth film - He is only seen as a hallucination to Tommy Jarvis and appearing in an earlier nightmare sequence.

His skin is pitch black and heavily composed in the sixth film, covered in holes and tight wrinkles.

In the seventh film - Jason has reached a middle ground between decomposed and regeneration. His head has torn skin and pus-filled wounds all over it.

In the eighth film - Jason's body seems to have reached a stable point. His wounds no longer appear infected, and he seems to have healed a fair bit.

In the ninth film - Jason is seen in his usual appearance. However, Jason Voorhees' mask appears to be burnt to a degree with the axe wound and the wear from Part VII on the left cheek and missing the two cheek chevrons.

In the tenth film - Jason's mask is no longer fused to his face, although his face seems to have suffered severe rot and blistering, likely from the toxic waste that surrounded him in the finale of Part VIII.

In Freddy vs Jason - His head resembles his kid form in that film, with an enlarged cranium. His skin is also rotted to a coal-black colour and has tiny growing hairs on the back of his head.

Movies

Friday the 13th Movie poster. Photo: @jason_voorhees

Source: Instagram

Jason Friday the 13th actor has appeared in various other movies where he has performed several murders. Here is an outline of all his films:

1980 - Friday the 13th

1981 - Friday the 13th Part 2

1982 - Friday the 13th part III

1984 - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

1985 - Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

1986 - Friday the 13th Part 6

1988 - Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

1989 - Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

1993 - Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

2001 - Jason X

2003 - Freddy vs Jason

2009 - Friday the 13th

Weapons

Jason is known for his regular use of the machete as his signature and most common weapon. However, this is not the only weapon he uses. Some of the other weapons that he has used in his various appearances include:

Ice Pick

Barb Wire

Hammer

Superhuman Abilities

Spear

Knife

Meat Cleaver

Knitting Needle

Pitchfork

Speargun

Water

Fuse Box

Fire pok*r

Hacksaw

Scalpel

Corkscrew

Spikes

Heights

Vehicles

Walls

Garden Claw

Tree Branch

Glass

Hunting Knife

Dart

Tent Stake

Trees

Sleeping Bags

Sickle

Party Horn

Tree Trimming Saw

Electric Guitar

Sauna Rock

Harpoon

His Hands

Trickery

Electric Control Panel

Jason Voorhees' weapons. Photo: @jason_voorhees

Source: Instagram

Syringe

Steam Pipe

Sewage

Diner Mirror

Wrench

Autopsy Probe

Metal Grating

Rail Spike

Knife Sharpener

Locker

Diner Door

Diner Counter

Deep Fryer

Barbecue Skewer

Chain

Machine Gun (as a blunt weapon)

Noose Pole

Metal Door

Liquid Nitrogen

Counter

Large Drill

Uber Machete

Crane Hook

Fear

Explosion

Outer Space

Earth's Atmosphere

Bed

Long Pipe

Fire

Console

Freddy Krueger's arm

Nanobot Technology

Hellaby

Hunting Knife

Chainsaw

People behind the mask

The role of the deformed serial killer has been played by different actors in the Friday the 13th franchise. Luckily, they also never disappointed. Some of the other personalities who have played the role of Jason Voorhees are:

Friday the 13th by Ari Lehman in 1980

by Ari Lehman in 1980 Friday the 13th Part 2 by Steve Dash in 1981

by Steve Dash in 1981 Friday the 13th part III by Richard Brooker in 1982

by Richard Brooker in 1982 Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter by Ted White in 1984

by Ted White in 1984 Friday the 13th: A New Beginning by Tom Morga in 1985

by Tom Morga in 1985 Friday the 13th Part 6 by Cj Graham in 1986

by Cj Graham in 1986 Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan by Kane Hodder in 1989

by Kane Hodder in 1989 Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday by Kane Hodder in 1993

by Kane Hodder in 1993 Jason X by Kane Hodder in 2001

by Kane Hodder in 2001 Freddy vs Jason by Ken Kirzinger in 2003

by Ken Kirzinger in 2003 Friday the 13th by Derek Mears in 2009

Jason Voorhees' fast facts

Where is Jason Voorhees' statue? It is placed 120 feet at the bottom of a spot for divers in Crosby, Minnesota. It is placed in a state-owned mine pit known as Louise. Is there a real Jason Voorhees? No, there isn't. John is purely a fictitious film character. What is Jason Voorhees story? His mother thought he died, but he survived and became a hermit, living and feeding together with the wild animals. He grew up to be a huge deformed, and uneducated man who never said a word. What is Jason Voorhees weakness? His biggest weakness is water considering that he died by drowning. How tall is Jason Voorhees? Jason stands at the height of 6 feet and 5 inches. What clothes does Jason Voorhees wear? Jason Voorhees' costume is a dark green work shirt with two buttoned flap pockets, weathered tan colourwork pants, black work boots, yellow leather gloves and a 1940s U.S. Marines utility belt. What Halloween movie has Jason in it? Jason Halloween movie is the famous Friday the 13th. He also makes several other appearances in Halloween Horror Nights.

The cardinal rule of every horror movie is that the monster can't look lame. That's why you hardly see Jason Voorhees without his hockey mask in the Friday The 13th franchise. His role has also been portrayed by other actors who didn't disappoint either.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on the list of top 10 Sailor Moon characters. Sailor Moon narrates the story of a team of magical and powerful soldiers. Each of them represents a plant in the Solar System as led by the princess of the Moon Kingdom. All of them work together as a team to protect the solar system from all forms of evil and injustices.

Sailor Moon characters, main, antagonists and supporting have played a significant role in the success of this informative adventure series. The show is made of ten superheroines who work tirelessly to defend the galaxy.

Source: Yen