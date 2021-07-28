Darrell Wallace Sr bio: age, wife, ethnicity, career, net worth

Darrell Wallace Sr has been in the spotlight since his son Bubba Wallace became a renowned stock car racing driver in America. The iconic father has contributed significantly to his son's success by introducing him to racing at nine years old. His hard work has also seen him expand his business in the different cities in the United States.

Darrell Wallace Sr is a famous American businessman who also owns an industrial cleaning company. However, his fame escalated when his children came to the limelight. Despite fame having knocked on his family's door, he has chosen to keep off from the media.

Darrell Wallace Sr's biography

Darrell is an American born in Alabama, the USA, in 1969. However, most details about his early life have remained unknown.

His parents were Christian believers and raised him with strong Catholic values. In fact, as a child, he regularly visited the church in the company of his parents. When he grew up, he wanted his children, too, to have the same value as himself.

Darrell is a graduate, but there is less information about his full educational background. After finishing his schooling at a local school, he enrolled for higher studies at a university. Are Darrell Wallace Sr and Rusty Wallace related? No. There is no relationship between the two despite sharing the last name.

Career

Darrell Sr and his son posing for the camera. Photo: @bubbawallace

Was Darrell Wallace Sr a NASCAR driver? No. He is a known American businessman. He is the father of Bubba Wallace, a famous stock car racing driver in America.

He also owns an industrial cleaning company as a single proprietor. He has since opened several branches in the United States. Darrell seems to earn well from his business.

Darrell Wallace Sr's wife and children

He got married to his long-term girlfriend Desiree Wallace in a colourful wedding in 1990. Desiree Wallace is an American social worker and a track racer. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

Their son, Bubba, is an American professional stock car racing driver and daughter, Brittany Wallace, a renowned basketball player. After spending some years together, Darrell Wallace and Desiree divorced. Nevertheless, despite their divorce, the two co-parent properly.

What is his net worth?

What is Darrell Wallace Sr net worth? His net worth is unknown. However, his son, Bubba, has a worth of $3 million as of 2021. He is best known for being one of the most successful African American NASCAR drivers in history.

Darrell is a professional businessman mostly known for being Bubba's father. He has always been a father figure to his two children. Although Darrell Wallace Sr. has been earning and living lavishly from his industry, his net income has remained unknown.

