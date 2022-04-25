Bess Katramados: Everything you need to know about Big Show's wife

You have heard about her husband for more than 25 years as he battled fierce rivals in the ring. But you have probably not heard about her despite being together with her husband for two decades. That is the astonishing detail about Bess Katramados, whose husband is none other than one of the biggest wrestlers in the world, Big Show. Bess has been with Big since 2002 when he was the WWF Champion.

Bess Katramados is a former model and personal fitness trainer. She is best known as the wife of Big Show (born Paul Donald Wight II). Katramados has worked as her husband’s trainer, promoter, and fitness instructor.

Ever since she married Big Show in 2002, Katramados has made her life private, unlike her husband, an athlete known by millions of people worldwide. Here is more about her background and everything you need to know about Big Show’s wife.

Bess Katramados’ profile summary

Early life

The trainer was born on 13 July 1973 (age 48) in Illinois, United States. She grew up in Illinois, where she experienced her childhood and went to school. Katramados’ parents were Christians, and she grew up in a Midwestern family that believed in God.

Katramados attended Lutheran High School, a Lutheran church-owned Christian school. She developed an interest in modelling while in high school and participated in several modelling shows at her school. After graduating from high school, she focused on her career as a model.

Professional career

Bess started her modelling career during her senior years in high school. She did modelling part-time and loved the experience that came with it. Her elegant body, including her weight and height, made it possible for her to be a top model in school.

After graduating, she became popular with modelling agencies and entered the industry full-time. Her career allowed her to travel to many places for work. In 2002, Bess married Big Show. But instead of continuing her work as a model, she became a stay-at-home mother.

Several years later, Bess started working as a personal trainer. After that, however, she became her husband’s trainer and fitness instructor. Furthermore, she has worked as her husband’s promoter.

What is Bess Katramados’ net worth?

Bess Katramados’ net worth in 2022 remains unknown. On the other hand, her husband, Paul Donald Wight II, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. She reportedly shares her husband's wealth because she is legally married to him.

Bess and her husband own a home in Miami featuring 9,589 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, two fireplaces, a media room, a pool/spa combo, and other amenities. The estimated value of the estate is $3.7 million.

Husband and children

Bess Katramados is The Big Shows' wife. She married him on 11 February 2002, and the couple welcomed two children, a daughter and a son. However, Bess is also the stepmother of Big Show’s firstborn child, Cierra Wight.

Cierra Wight was born on 28 November 1998 (age 23). She is the daughter of Paul Donald Wight II (Big Show) from his previous marriage. Before marrying Bess in 2002, Big Show married Melissa Ann Piavis.

The couple married on 14 February 1997 and separated in 2000. Unfortunately, they ended their marriage through a divorce on 6 February 2002. Katramados and Big Show have been together for 20 years. They live in Tampa, Florida, United States, with their family.

Bess Katramados’ fast facts

Who is Big Show's real wife? Big Show’s real wife is Bess Katramados. But before marrying Bess, Big Show had been in a marriage with Melissa Ann Piavis between 1997 and 2002. They separated in 2000 and divorced in 2002. Is The Big Show's show his real family? The Big Show show's actors and family members are not the actual family members of wrestler Big Show (Paul Donald Wight II). Although their names end with Wight, producers only used the name for acting purposes. How many children does the Big Show have? The Big Show has three children, a daughter from his first marriage to Melissa Ann Piavis and two children from his marriage to Bess Katramados. What are Bess Katramados’ body measurements? Bess Katramados' height is 5 feet 8 inches, and her weight is 64 kilograms. Her height and weight are incomparable to Big Show’s height of 7 feet 2 inches, and his weight is 174 kilograms. Did the Big Show lose weight? The Big Show revealed in 2021 that he dropped 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Initially, the Big Show weighed 500 pounds or 227 kilograms for 15 years. Does Bess Katramados appear in The Big Show Show? Contrary to popular belief, Bess Katramados does not appear in The Big Show sitcom featuring her husband.

Bess Katramados is an American former model and fitness trainer. She is best known as the wife of WWE superstar Paul Donald Wight II, popularly known as Big Show. She has two children and is also a stepmother of Big Show’s daughter from a previous marriage.

