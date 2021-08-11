Ken Ofori Atta bio: early life, age, father, family, latest news

Ken Ofori Atta is the co-founder of Databank Group, one of the largest investment firms in Ghana. The economist, investment banker, and politician has been the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in Nana Akufo-Addo's parliamentary cabinet since 2017.

Ken Ofori Atta has been Ghana's Minister for Finance and Economic Planning since 2017. Photo: @Simon Dawson

PriceWaterHouse Ghana mentioned him among the top 5 most respected CEOs in Ghana twice. Is Nana Addo related to Ken Ofori? Ken Ofori's father was Nana Akufo-Addo's uncle. Nana Addo became the president of the Republic of Ghana on 1st January 2017. His second term will end on 6th January 2025.

Ken Ofori Atta's profile summary

Full name: Ken Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Date of birth: 7th November 1958

7th November 1958 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Age: 62 years

62 years Place of birth: Kyebi, Ghana

Kyebi, Ghana Career: Economist, investment banker, and politician

Economist, investment banker, and politician Government role: Minister for Finance

Minister for Finance Father: Jones Ofori Atta

Jones Ofori Atta Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta

Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta Children: 4

4 Twitter: @KenOfori_Atta

@KenOfori_Atta Instagram: hon_kenneth_ofori_atta

Ken Ofori Atta's biography

The politician was born in Kyebi, the capital of the East Akim Municipal District of Ghana. The town lies on the eastern slopes of the Atewa Range in the Eastern Region of south Ghana. Locals also call it Kibi.

Ken Ofori Atta's parents were not married. Photo: @Gem Atkinson

Ken Ofori Atta's age is 62 years, for he was born on 7th November 1958. Ken Ofori Atta's wife is a clinical psychologist at the University of Ghana Medical School. Professor Angela Lamensdorf Ofori-Atta has four children with the politician.

The Minister of Finance revealed that his mother was under pressure to abort him because she got pregnant out of wedlock. She fled from her home, and Ken met his father at the age of 10. His dad took him to Accra, where he started going to school.

Who is the father of Ken Ofori Atta?

The Attas are a prominent political family, and Ken takes after his father career-wise. Atta's father is Akwasi Andrews Jones Amoako Atta Ofori Atta. The later economist-turned-politician was an economics lecturer at the University of Ghana before becoming the Busia government's Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

Jones Ofori Atta's brother, William Ofori Atta, led the United Party as an opposition party during Dr Kwame Nkrumah's reign. Ofori Atta died in Accra on 30th November 2020 at the age of 86.

Ken Ofori Atta's career

Who is the owner of Databank? Ken Ofori is the co-founder of Databank Ghana which was established in 1990 with Daniel Ofori-Atta, Togbe Afede XIV, and Keli Gadzekpo.

He retired from the bank's Executive Chairman position on 14th February 2012 and began working as the debt and equity manager of Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley investment banks.

He comes from a family of influential politicians and brilliant economists. Photo: @Simon Dawson

Ken has served as the director, chairman, and board member for many prominent companies. Some of them include International Bank (Liberia), Acumen Fund (Sub-sahara Africa), Enterprise Group Ltd (Ghana) and Trust Bank Ltd (Gambia).

In May 2017, Akufo-Addo appointed him as part of the Ghanian parliament's cabinet of nineteen ministers. He has more than 30 years of experience in his country's and international financial sector. Therefore, the president saw him fit enough to join his inner circle.

Ken's business investments are insurance, private equity, retail banking, pharmaceuticals, microfinance, and real estate. He was the World Bank/IMF Development Committee chair in the 2018 Spring Meetings.

Furthermore, the politician also chairs the African Caucus at the World Bank and the Governing Board of African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF).

Ken Ofori-Atta's death rumours

Ofori-Atta flew to the US on 14th February this year to seek medical care. The minister recovered from COVID 19 in December 2020 but developed unforeseen health complications related to the illness in February.

The minister had held influential positions in many international financial institutions, including the World Bank and IMF. Photo: @Hon Ken Ofori Atta

Some entertainment platforms across Africa began speculating that the minister had died of COVID-19 complications. Most Ghanaians were terrified and preparing to mourn without verifying the news. Meanwhile, the minister's residence was calm, and everything seemed normal despite his death's rumours.

Ken Ofori Atta's latest news

Ken Ofori Atta might lead the country into issuing green and social bonds of up to $2 billion by November. Ghana will be the first African country to sell the debt to fund development programs if this happens.

Ken Ofori Atta stated that the country plans to borrow up to $5 billion on international markets this year and use proceeds from these sustainable bonds to refinance debt used for social and environmental projects.

Ken Ofori Atta has done his best to help his motherland sustain itself financially. However, a section of some Ghanaians believes that he can do better. Besides his career, he is a husband and father to a lovely family.

