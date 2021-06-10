6 out of 10 female graduates have multiple sex partners - Captain Smart claims

Captain Smart has made a bold statement about the effects of unemployment in Africa

According to him, six out of 10 female university graduates survive by having multiple sex partners

He made the statement on his show on Onua TV

Controversial Broadcaster, Captain Smart, has made a pretty bold statement on his show on Onua TV.

Citing statistics from an unnamed source, Smart claimed on "Maakye," that six out of ten female university graduates have more than one boyfriend or multiple sex partners.

He made the assertion whilst speaking about the spate of unemployment on the continent.

"Do you know that statistics have shown that in Africa, if you take ten females who have completed university, six have more than one boyfriend or multiple sexual partners," Smart said.

Smart joined Onua TV on June 1, 2021.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported he had disclosed that the managers of Media General, the parent company of TV3, Onua FM, and Onua TV expressed interest in acquiring his services some three years ago.

Smart made the revelation during an interview on Sunrise, the morning show on 3 FM 92.7 hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

He shared details about being in talks with Beatrice Agyemang, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Kanda-based conglomerate for years.

In other news, Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has shown off her mother on social media for the first time.

Mumin shared photos and videos of her mother on her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The photos and videos were taken during a night out for Mumin and her mother who visited the actress' Salma's Eatery (restaurant and pub).

One of the videos, as seen by YEN.com.gh has Mumin dressed in a black dress and sitting at a table with her mother who was dressed in a blue and white dress with a veil (hijab).

The two spoke Twi with the mother urging her daughter to pack for them to go home because it was getting late. In the second video, the actress and her mother spoke in their native Wala language.

