Seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa shared a heartwarming video of her first child wearing her engagement dress from when she married Kofi Aduonum some nine years ago

In the video, her daughter, Afua Etruwaa, dazzled in the African print wedding gown, while showing off her natural beauty

Many people talked about how beautiful Afua Etruwaa looked in the dress, while others were in awe of how slim Afua Asantewaa was nine years ago

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared a video of her teenage daughter, Afua Etruwaa, wearing her engagement gown from years ago.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa Aduonum, wears her engagement dress from years ago. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Afua Asantewaa's daughter slays

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to share a video of Afua Etruwaa wearing her engagement dress, which surprisingly fit her perfectly.

Afua Etruwaa, who recently celebrated her birthday on December 28, 2024, was seen modelling the outfit inside the living room of their plush home.

The young girl posed like a supermodel in the video while beaming with a vibrant smile as her mother recorded her on her smartphone.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afua Asantewaa noted that it was a blessing to see her daughter, her first child, wearing her engagement dress.

The GWR sing-a-thon second attempter shared details about the dress in the short caption and noted that it was from nine years ago.

"It’s a blessing to have my first girl rock my engagement dress of 9 years ago 🥹."

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's video

Many people were left in awe after watching the video as they questioned how slim Afua Asantewaa was when she married Kofi Aduonum.

Other admirers talked about how beautiful Afua Etruwaa looked in her mother's traditional wedding gown.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Afua Asantewaa's video:

marymondz_creationz said:

"She's sooooo pretty❤️."

efe_papabi said:

"wow what a resemblance. That’s ur twin 😍."

feliciaboppong said:

"Meaning you used to be slim😊."

ojeanne_williams said:

"She is so beautiful!!! That’s miss world in the making."

mr_keteke said:

"Your twinnie, lookalike and your shadow. Damnnnn cute."

chiveifeoluwa said:

"She is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

efuadampty said:

"😍😍😍awwnn see how graceful she looks."

Afua Asantewaa and hubby booed up

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum got many people admiring their bond and marriage.

In the TikTok video posted on Afua Asantewaa's account, Mr Aduonum attempted to lift his wife and turn her around. He succeeded, but towards the end, he ran out of strength and unfortunately dropped her.

Their playful nature in the video caught the attention of many people, who expressed admiration for their lovely bond.

