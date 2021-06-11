Mark Zuckerberg Encourages Facebook Employees to Continue Working from Home

Facebook has told his employees whose role can be done remotely to request remote work.

Facebook's offices are expected to open to full capacity in October 2021, but employees without permission to work remotely will have to come in at least half the time

At the moment, the company has approved about 90 % of its employee's request to work from home

Facebook chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has encouraged facebook employee to continue working from home even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The company told its employees whose role can be done from home can request remote work. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This comes after rival big tech firms Apple and Google recently reversed pandemic working conditions, telling staff to return to the office in the coming months.

According to BBC, the company told its employees whose role can be done from home can request remote work.

"Anyone who's role can be done remotely can request remote work, as long you are, productive" the compay stated.

Remote work policies will not apply to subcontractors

Facebook's offices are expected to open to full capacity in October 2021, but employees without permission to work remotely will have to come in at least half the time.

However, the company declined to say how many employees currently had permission to work from home but said the company had approved about 90 % of requests.

At the same time, the giant company noted that its new remote work policies apply to Facebook employees only, and not subcontractors, who are widely used to carry out content moderation and other tasks.

Working from home more productive

On memo sent to his staff, Zuckerberg told his workers he plans to spend up to half of 2022 working remotely.

He said being out of the office had made him happier and more productive at work.

"Being out of the office had made me happier and more productive at work; it has given me more space for long-term thinking and enabled him to spend more time with my family."

Zuckerberg spends some of his time on his private estate in Hawaii, where he has been seen several times bonding with his family.

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuckerberg revealed that his daughter is unaware that he owns the game Beat Saber and thinks he works at a bookstore.

Beat Saber is a popular Virtual Reality rhythm game where a player slashes the beats from the accompanying music.

Facebook acquired Beat Games, the maker of the game, in November 2019, joining a gaming division of Facebook called Oculus Studio.

Source: Yen