Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja has addressed why he caused the arrest of the popular TikToker, Pretty Lady

The renowned clergyman claimed the content creator was hired to spread lies to tarnish his image

Fire Oja's remark has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many fans sharing mixed comments

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Prophet Fire Oja has broken his silence after causing the arrest of the popular Ghanaian TikTok personality and self-styled traditional herbalist, Pretty Lady.

Ghanaian prophet Fire Oja addresses why he caused that arrest of the TikToker, Pretty Ladyy. Images, FIRE OJA/Facebook, @tommyblogger/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a video on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the young lady was seen being apprehended by officers from the Ghana Police Service. The scene saw Fire Oja and his associates present.

According to reports that emerged, Pretty Lady was arrested over allegations she levelled against Fire Oja, whose real name is Jedidia Henry Kore.

In a TikTok video, Tommy Blogger, a personal blogger and mouthpiece for the Zion Prayer Ministry, accused the arrested social media personality of peddling falsehoods about an alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with the controversial man of God.

She is also accused of making defamatory comments about other Ghanaian personalities, including Hopeson Adorye.

The TikTok video of TikToker Pretty Lady's arrest is below:

Fire Oja addresses arrest of Pretty Lady

In a series of videos shared on TikTok, Fire Oja spoke on why he took the decision to arrest Pretty Lady.

According to him, the TikToker was hired to peddle lies against him. Although he didn't unveil the person involved, he stated that he was going to sue the self-proclaimed man of God, Abronoma, again.

Fire Oja claimed Pretty Lady made defamatory statements against him, as far as tagging him as a ritualist who has a dark pot he reportedly uses in his church.

According to the clergyman, the self-proclaimed herbalist almost collapsed his church, explaining that a lot of his members both in Ghana and across borders began leaving his church.

The man of God's statement has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many indicating that he should have forgiven Pretty Lady.

The TikTok video of Fire Oja speaking about Pretty Lady's arrest is below.

Another TikTok video of Fire Oja is below.

Reactions to Fire Oja's Pretty Lady remark

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Fire Oja shared his side of the story.

Final Sketches wrote:

“You should have taken everything into prayers.”

Ken wrote:

“Oh man of God, to forgive is a divine spirit, though I don't know anything about the video but forgive.”

Timothy wrote:

“Go and read Matthew 10:16-22. You are very wrong for arresting those that persecute you where did you hear Jesus arresting anyone that persecuted him.”

Cindy wrote:

“Jesus himself koraa forgive so how much more you his followers can't give when someone wrongs you guys ooh noo.. they called themselves pastors.”

Prophet Fire Oja speaks after Mzbel reportedly caused his arrest. Image credit: @ Mzbel/ Prophet Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

Fire Oja speaks about Mzbel's arrest claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Fire Oja denied being arrested, as he tagged the news as fake.

He subsequently shared a video of himself dancing to singer and rapper King Paluta's 2025 smash hit, 'Foko', in response to the questions surrounding his alleged apprehension by the police at Mzbel's request.

Source: YEN.com.gh