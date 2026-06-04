Bushmeat Banned as the US Shares Updated List of Items Prohibited When Entering the Country
- The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has warned Ghanaian travellers and others about restricted or prohibited items entering the country
- Certain agricultural products and wildlife products are banned from entering the US to safeguard the health and safety of citizens
- There are strict regulations on firearms, alcohol, and medications, and failure to declare them may lead to significant fines
The US authorities have issued a warning to Ghanaians and other travellers about items that are restricted and not allowed to enter the country.
In a release on their website on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which enforces the law for 40 other government agencies, shared an updated list of the unsafe items that are not allowed to enter the United States (US).
According to them, the prohibited items could injure community health, public safety, American workers, children, or domestic plant and animal life, or those that could defeat national interests.
What items are banned from entering US?
If you're relocating to the US, please note that certain items aren't allowed or are restricted. The main aim is to prevent disease, pests, and contamination.
The following items are therefore prohibited or restricted upon entry by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Agricultural and food products
- Wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, molluscs or invertebrates
- Products or articles manufactured from wildlife or fish
- Bush meat made from African wildlife
- Anything containing meat products, such as bouillon, soup mixes, etc.
- Rice in some cases due to it often harbouring insects
- Fruits and vegetables depending on their place of origin and future locations
- Soil, sand, and other earth materials (unless accompanied by an import permit)
- Live animals or insects (e.g., poultry or bugs)
- Certain dairy and egg products without proper permits
- Certain dried foods may be restricted or require inspection
- Certain plants, cuttings, seeds that are capable of propagation
- Unprocessed plant products
- Certain endangered species
Merchandise from embargoed countries
Merchandise from countries like Cuba and Iran that are facing US sanctions is not allowed in the country.
To bring in merchandise from these countries, you will first need a specific licence from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Such licences are rarely granted, and licence applications can be submitted to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) online portal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Gold
Gold coins, medals and bullion from Cuba, Iran, Burma (Myanmar) and most of Sudan are prohibited items from entry into the US.
Dog and cat fur
It is illegal in the US to import, export, distribute, transport, manufacture or sell products containing dog or cat fur.
Firearms and ammunition
The US Border and Customs has strict regulations regarding firearms and weapons brought into the country. Travellers are therefore not expected to carry:
- Handguns, rifles, or shotguns (some are allowed with ATF permits)
- Fully automatic guns (post‑1986)
- Short-barreled rifles or shotguns without approval
- Weapons with obliterated serial numbers
- Explosives, grenades, and certain types of ammunition.
Alcoholic Beverages
In addition to U.S. laws, the laws of the state in which you first arrive in the United States will govern the amount of alcohol you may bring with you and whether you need a licence.
Before planning to enter the US with alcoholic beverages, travellers are required to contact the state's applicable alcoholic beverage control board to determine what they need to do to comply with that state's laws and regulations.
Medicines and supplies
When moving to America, import laws require that travellers comply with rules regarding prescription (Rx) or over-the-counter (OTC) medications. In this vein:
- Controlled substances require adherence to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations.
- Some medical supplies also require proof of prescription upon arrival.
- Travellers to the US must declare all restricted or prohibited items, as failing to do so can result in fines, confiscation, or even arrest.
Canada bans travel from three African countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada banned travel from three African countries over concerns about the rise of the deadly Ebola virus.
As a result, travellers from the countries will have their visa processes suspended for 90 days.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh