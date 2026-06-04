The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has warned Ghanaian travellers and others about restricted or prohibited items entering the country

Certain agricultural products and wildlife products are banned from entering the US to safeguard the health and safety of citizens

There are strict regulations on firearms, alcohol, and medications, and failure to declare them may lead to significant fines

The US authorities have issued a warning to Ghanaians and other travellers about items that are restricted and not allowed to enter the country.

Bushmeat is banned as the US shares an updated list of items restricted or prohibited when entering the country. Photo source: @Anadolu, Win McNamee /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a release on their website on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which enforces the law for 40 other government agencies, shared an updated list of the unsafe items that are not allowed to enter the United States (US).

According to them, the prohibited items could injure community health, public safety, American workers, children, or domestic plant and animal life, or those that could defeat national interests.

What items are banned from entering US?

If you're relocating to the US, please note that certain items aren't allowed or are restricted. The main aim is to prevent disease, pests, and contamination.

The following items are therefore prohibited or restricted upon entry by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Agricultural and food products

Wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, molluscs or invertebrates

Products or articles manufactured from wildlife or fish

Bush meat made from African wildlife

Anything containing meat products, such as bouillon, soup mixes, etc.

Rice in some cases due to it often harbouring insects

Fruits and vegetables depending on their place of origin and future locations

Soil, sand, and other earth materials (unless accompanied by an import permit)

Live animals or insects (e.g., poultry or bugs)

Certain dairy and egg products without proper permits

Certain dried foods may be restricted or require inspection

Certain plants, cuttings, seeds that are capable of propagation

Unprocessed plant products

Certain endangered species

Merchandise from embargoed countries

Merchandise from countries like Cuba and Iran that are facing US sanctions is not allowed in the country.

To bring in merchandise from these countries, you will first need a specific licence from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Such licences are rarely granted, and licence applications can be submitted to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) online portal of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Gold

Gold coins, medals and bullion from Cuba, Iran, Burma (Myanmar) and most of Sudan are prohibited items from entry into the US.

Concerns emerge as Canada temporarily bans visitors from three major African countries for 90 days due to the rise of the Ebola virus. Photo source: alvarez/Getty Images, Colors Hunter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dog and cat fur

It is illegal in the US to import, export, distribute, transport, manufacture or sell products containing dog or cat fur.

Firearms and ammunition

The US Border and Customs has strict regulations regarding firearms and weapons brought into the country. Travellers are therefore not expected to carry:

Handguns, rifles, or shotguns (some are allowed with ATF permits)

Fully automatic guns (post‑1986)

Short-barreled rifles or shotguns without approval

Weapons with obliterated serial numbers

Explosives, grenades, and certain types of ammunition.

Alcoholic Beverages

In addition to U.S. laws, the laws of the state in which you first arrive in the United States will govern the amount of alcohol you may bring with you and whether you need a licence.

Before planning to enter the US with alcoholic beverages, travellers are required to contact the state's applicable alcoholic beverage control board to determine what they need to do to comply with that state's laws and regulations.

Medicines and supplies

When moving to America, import laws require that travellers comply with rules regarding prescription (Rx) or over-the-counter (OTC) medications. In this vein:

Controlled substances require adherence to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations.

Some medical supplies also require proof of prescription upon arrival.

Travellers to the US must declare all restricted or prohibited items, as failing to do so can result in fines, confiscation, or even arrest.

Canada bans travel from three African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada banned travel from three African countries over concerns about the rise of the deadly Ebola virus.

As a result, travellers from the countries will have their visa processes suspended for 90 days.

Source: YEN.com.gh