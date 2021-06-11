Singer Mr Drew has celebrated his 25th birthday in style by throwing a star-studded party

Mr Drew's party was attended by Shatta Wale, Nana Aba Anamoah, Medikal, Kumi Eugene, Wendy Shay and many other showbiz personalitites

Videos have popped up online showing some of the bet moments from the party

Ghanaian singer Mr Drew, known in private life as Andrew Commey Otoo, recently celebrated his birthday in grand style.

The Dw3 hitmaker turned 25 years old on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and he held a party at Coco Vanilla in Accra.

The party turned out to be a star-studded event and a mini concert as many musicians and other showbiz personalities came around to celebrate with him.

Photo collage of stars at Mr Drew's 25th birthday party Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, and Nana Aba Anamoah, were among the many people who attended the party.

Other stars included Wendy Shay, Eazzy, Lord Paper, and Rufftown Records CEO Bullet.

Videos from the party show how the stars appeared at the party and had fun with the celebrant.

Below are some of the videos from the party which YEN.com.gh has come across on blogger Ghkwaku's page.

1. How Shatta Wale and Medikal arrived:

2. Shatta Wale and Medikal enter the party venue with their crew:

3. Nana Aba Anamoah and others seated at the party:

4. Eazzy arrived at the party in a dazzling red dress:

5. Wendy Shay came to the party in a suit:

6. Bullet, Lord Paper and others were there to celebrate with Mr Drew:

7. The moment Kuami Eugene joined Mr Drew to perform:

8. Medikal and Mr Drew's performance was fire:

9. A chatty moment between Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale:

Abedi Pele's daughter celebrates her 23rd birthday

In other birthday news, Abedi Pele's only daughter who is a model, Imani Ayew, recently turned 23 years old.

Imani celebrated her birthday with a lovely party with friends and family including her mother, Maha, and her brother, Dede Ayew.

She shared some beautiful photos from the party on social media.

