Marine Police intercept truckload of stolen rail lines in Western Region

A KIA Rhino truck with stolen rail sleepers has been intercepted by the Marine Police

The driver and the owner of the consignment absconded

But the police arrested the owner of the vehicle

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a KIA Rhino truck has been intercepted at Inchaban in the Shama District of the Western Region full of rail sleepers.

The truck was intercepted by the Marine Unit of the Ghana Police Service, graphic.com.gh reported.

The Rhino Truck full of the stolen rails in the Western Region

Source: UGC

Scrap searchers reportedly harvested the rail sleepers and sold them to other dealers.

Citing the Crime Officer of Marine Police of the Western Regional Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Solomon Debi, Daily Graphic reported that the unit had received many reports of theft of the rail lines in recent times.

ASP Debi told the state-owned news outlet the Marine Police picked up intelligence that the rail sleepers to be used for the ongoing rehabilitation works of the country’s rail lines were being harvested and moved out of the metropolis for sale.

“Our surveillance intercepted a KIA Rhino truck with registration number WR 2467–18, which was used in carting the rails to their intended destination,” ASP Debi stated.

Owner of the truck arrested

ASP Debi said the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the consignment absconded.

However, the police arrested the owner of the vehicle who later appeared at the scene to help the police in their investigation.

Ghana signs biggest single railway contract in history

Ghana signed a $560 million deal with Amandi Holdings Limited for the construction of sections of the Western Railway Line (Standard Gauge Line) between Takoradi Harbour and the Huni Valley in 2020.

Per a report by Ghana News Agency, the signing of the agreement would be followed by Cabinet’s approval for it to be taken to Parliament.

The project is on record as the biggest single railway contract ever in the history of Ghana and would take 42 months to complete from the date of commencement, which is October 2020.

The 102km single-track railway line would come with stations along the tracks, an initial workshop facility at a location to be specified by the Employer, and an initial complement of rolling stock.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh