A wedding ceremony got its greatest entertainer when one of the attendees, Chiamaka Goodness, made the dance floor her home

In a short video, the lady became the focus, taking attention away from the people getting married

Many people who reacted to her video said Chiamaka 'surrendered' to the song without holding herself back

A young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

Some people said they would be too conscious to display such dance moves. Photo source: @dr_chiamks

The song took her away

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 300,000 views with thousands of comments.

How do people dance like this?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_rowlandsophia said:

"Even if I say I don’t want to act posh, dance sef I still no sabi dance."

deejaysoy_ said:

"Sometimes you no go fit hold am."

latifahcooks said:

"Some songs just brings the monster in you."

nello_or_nvthing said:

"I don’t know how people dance like this In fine wedding clothes. Shame no go let me try am."

official_donj asked:

"Please is the other girl kneeling down?"

tolu_mehn said:

"Shey that girl bend down ni abi she’s actually that short."

Nigerians love dancing at weddings

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heartwarming video emerged on social media in which a bride's father showed the wedding guest the stuff he is made of.

At the wedding reception, the bride's father stepped on the dance floor with amazing dance moves and thrilled all the guests with his leg work.

The bride's father, groom and groom's men could be seen entertaining the guests as KWAM 1's Ade Ori Okin blared from speakers.

