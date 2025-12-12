A resurfaced video of Prophet Nana Kwame of Trinity Naioth Chapel INT prophesying the arrest of Abu Trica has gone viral

In the video, the man of God warned that the popular personality known as Abu was going to get arrested and called for prayers to avert the vision

The Swedru-based businessman was arrested on December 11, 2025, after a joint operation between the FBI and numerous Ghanaian security agencies

A prophecy by a Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Nana Kwame of Trinity Naioth Chapel INT, warning about Abu Trica’s impending arrest, has surfaced on social media.

Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman and social media sensation, Abu Trica, was arrested in a joint FBI and Ghana police operation on December 11, 2025.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification for his alleged role in a romance scam syndicate targeting vulnerable elderly Americans.

According to a statement from the US Justice Department, the group operated by creating false identities and targeting vulnerable old people through dating sites or social media.

“Perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretenses," the statement said.

It added that after they gained their victims' trust, the scammers began extorting money from them under various guises.

“The perpetrators built trust through frequent conversations by phone, email, and messaging platforms. They then requested money or valuables under false pretenses, such as urgent medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities. Relying on these misrepresentations, victims were persuaded to send funds or valuables, which were then directed to co-conspirators posing as third parties,” it added.

Prophet Nana Kwame prophesies Abu Trica’s arrest

Following the viral news of Abu Trica's arrest, a video of a Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Nana Kwame, seemingly prophesying his legal woes has surfaced.

The video, shared by GH Page on Instagram, was reportedly recorded a few days ago.

It showed the pastor warning that the popular personality known as Abu would be picked up by the security agencies soon.

"There is this gentleman known as Abu something. I have seen that the government security officials had arrested him, but I don't want to go into too much detail. We only pray that God intervenes," he said.

The Instagram video of Prophet Nana Kwame’s prophecy about Abu Trica is below.

Reactions to Prophet Kwame’s Abu Trica prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy by Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Nana Kwame, about Abu Trica’s arrest.

Kim_o_neal said:

"Who in Ghana doesn’t know Abu will one day be picked up? Just that we didn’t know when, ɛneɛ sɛ Sel the Bomb too be prophet because he has been saying Abu will be picked up."

reginald_bossman wrote:

"The pastor was referring to Abu Dhabi, not Abu Trica😂 so he got it wrong 😂😂."

kleensl8 commented:

"Eiii, do they keep these videos in their drafts to release them right after an incident happens😂?"

Karma President's Abu Trica prophecy surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian seer Karma President prophesied doom for Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica in a resurfaced video.

He claimed that he had foreseen numerous calamities befalling Abu Trica in 2025.

