Dr Kwaku Oteng's daughter, Sheila Oteng Mensah, has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Kumasi

The business mogul's daughter's ceremony kicked off with a traditional wedding on Friday, December 13, 2025

Footage from the colourful traditional ceremony has emerged on social media, stirring lovely reactions from Ghanaians

Sheila Oteng Mensah, the daughter of Ghanaian business mogul Kwaku Oteng, tied the knot with his partner, Fiifi Essel, in a private ceremony in Kumasi on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Kwaku Oteng's daughter Sheila Oteng Mensah marries her partner in a traditional wedding on Friday, December 12, 2025. Photo source: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Many distinguished Ghanaian personalities, including former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah, were present at the colourful event.

The Queen Mother of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika, formerly known as rapper Lousika and controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium, also attended the traditional wedding ceremony.

Sheila Oteng Mensah's traditional wedding

The first videos that emerged on social media from the colourful ceremony showed an occasion full of splendour, with the venue beautifully decorated.

Sheila looked gorgeous in her dress as she posed for the camera. Her beautiful bridesmaids were also seen preparing for the ceremony's commencement.

The bride's father, Kwaku Oteng, was seated with his wife and other family members as they awaited the arrival of the couple and guests before the traditional marriage ceremony inside the plush venue.

Before the event, Adwoa Safo and Diana Asamoah were spotted having a friendly conversation with TV and radio host Ohemaa and another individual.

Dr Kwaku Oteng with his beautiful wife and children at his birthday celebration. Photo source: Angel 102.9FM

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Oteng was later seen performing his duties during the traditional wedding rites in accordance with the Akan tradition.

He questioned his daughter about whether he should accept the numerous items her partner, Fiifi and his family had brought for the ceremony, to which she replied in the affirmative.

Sheila's wedding comes four years after her eldest sister and former Kwabre East constituency MP, Francisca Oteng-Mensah, married her husband, Kwadwo Adade Amponsah, in a Valentine's Day wedding on her 28th birthday in February 2021.

The TikTok videos of Sheila Oteng Mensah's traditional wedding ceremony are below:

Reactions to Sheila Oteng Mensah's traditional wedding

The wedding of Sheila Oteng Mensah and Fiifi Essel has triggered excitement among social media users. Many took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages and express their admiration for the couple.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Emeliaasare485 commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Miss Coco Berry wrote:

"Aww, my girl. Congratulations."

MhAaFiO said:

"She resembles her mum😍."

