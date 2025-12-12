Abu Trica’s Newly Acquired Tesla Cybertruck Allegedly Seized by FBI After Arrest
- Abu Trica was allegedly arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar romance scam targeting victims abroad
- A video reportedly showed his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck being seized by FBI officials during a major raid
- Abu Trica was allegedly charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering amid investigations
Abu Trica has reportedly been arrested as part of a multi-million dollar romance fraud targeting people in other countries, prompting an organised international law enforcement effort spearheaded by cybersecurity investigators.
The Swedru-based businessman, influencer, and socialite was said to have been arrested on December 10, 2025.
According to sources, US agencies, along with Ghanaian authorities, participated in a joint operation targeting Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices with regard to a suspected scheme involving defrauding individuals through online scams.
As part of this latest update, a video of what appears to be the businessman's newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck being taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he was taken into custody has surfaced online.
Abu Trica's Cybertruck allegedly seized by authorities
The video appears to show an FBI vehicle escorting the Cybertruck down a street during a part of the joint-authority seizure operation.
Reports indicate that Abu Trica purchased the expensive vehicle recently, which has contributed to the buzz surrounding this case.
However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the seizure of the Cybertruck.
The trending video has renewed interest in the lifestyles of individuals who are suspected of being involved in large-scale cyber fraud operations.
Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, has a big social media presence, lending to the growing debate about his reported arrest in a major raid at his home.
Two other individuals, who were at the businessman's house at the time, were also shown to have been taken into custody.
Watch the TikTok video of Abu Trica's Cybertruck allegedly being seized below:
Abu Trica's partner crashes his Mercedes-Benz
Previously, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, the girlfriend and baby mama of Swedru-based socialite and businessman Abu Trica, was involved in a minor accident.
The incident happened on November 9, 2025, when Queenie crashed her partner's recently purchased 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG into an uncompleted Hope For Today SDA Church Mahodwe building in Agona-Swedru.
The exact circumstances leading to the accident are still unknown, although footage from the accident scene went viral on social media.
The videos showed some bystanders rushing to the accident scene as the unregistered vehicle ploughed into the church premises, causing destruction.
Footage of Abu Trica's arrest emerged
YEN.com.gh also reported that Cyber Security Authority boss, Divine Selase Agbeti, led an operation targeting a suspected multimillion-dollar romance scam syndicate.
New images from the raid showed businessman Abu Trica being arrested along with two other men at his lavish residence, sparking many reactions on social media.
Footage circulating widely online showed investigators seizing digital devices and searching the socialite's house during a crackdown on the suspected scammer ring.
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5-years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him on blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.