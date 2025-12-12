Abu Trica was allegedly arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar romance scam targeting victims abroad

A video reportedly showed his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck being seized by FBI officials during a major raid

Abu Trica was allegedly charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering amid investigations

Abu Trica has reportedly been arrested as part of a multi-million dollar romance fraud targeting people in other countries, prompting an organised international law enforcement effort spearheaded by cybersecurity investigators.

A video shows Abu Trica’s recently bought Tesla Cybertruck allegedly being seized by authorities following his arrest in connection with a romance scam. Image credit: kamalyakubu

The Swedru-based businessman, influencer, and socialite was said to have been arrested on December 10, 2025.

According to sources, US agencies, along with Ghanaian authorities, participated in a joint operation targeting Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices with regard to a suspected scheme involving defrauding individuals through online scams.

As part of this latest update, a video of what appears to be the businessman's newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck being taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he was taken into custody has surfaced online.

Abu Trica's Cybertruck allegedly seized by authorities

The video appears to show an FBI vehicle escorting the Cybertruck down a street during a part of the joint-authority seizure operation.

Reports indicate that Abu Trica purchased the expensive vehicle recently, which has contributed to the buzz surrounding this case.

However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the seizure of the Cybertruck.

The trending video has renewed interest in the lifestyles of individuals who are suspected of being involved in large-scale cyber fraud operations.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, has a big social media presence, lending to the growing debate about his reported arrest in a major raid at his home.

Two other individuals, who were at the businessman's house at the time, were also shown to have been taken into custody.

Watch the TikTok video of Abu Trica's Cybertruck allegedly being seized below:

Abu Trica's partner crashes his Mercedes-Benz

Previously, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, the girlfriend and baby mama of Swedru-based socialite and businessman Abu Trica, was involved in a minor accident.

The incident happened on November 9, 2025, when Queenie crashed her partner's recently purchased 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG into an uncompleted Hope For Today SDA Church Mahodwe building in Agona-Swedru.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are still unknown, although footage from the accident scene went viral on social media.

The videos showed some bystanders rushing to the accident scene as the unregistered vehicle ploughed into the church premises, causing destruction.

Swedru businessman Abu Trica is arrested at his home during a cybercrime crackdown, with footage of the raid circulating online. Image credit: Thedenreports

Footage of Abu Trica's arrest emerged

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cyber Security Authority boss, Divine Selase Agbeti, led an operation targeting a suspected multimillion-dollar romance scam syndicate.

New images from the raid showed businessman Abu Trica being arrested along with two other men at his lavish residence, sparking many reactions on social media.

Footage circulating widely online showed investigators seizing digital devices and searching the socialite's house during a crackdown on the suspected scammer ring.

