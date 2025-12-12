Ghanaian comedian Santo-ba has won hearts with his daily visits to Richard Nii Armah's food banks

The joy he radiated each time he documented his food reached far beyond the plate, warming many hearts

Netizens have called for Santo-ba to be made Dining Hall Prefect, applauding his unwavering consistency

A Ghanaian comedian, Santo-ba, is trending once again, this time, for different reasons.

RNAQ Food Banks trend online after staffers at one of their branches refuse to close until they serve Santo-ba

His regular visits to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's (RNAQ) Food Banks have captured the attention of both locals and online audiences alike.

Known for his punctuality, Santo-ba has set a timer to ensure he never misses the daily opening of the food bank.

In one of his videos, he explained that the doors usually open at 12 noon, and he has perfectly timed his hustle around this schedule. His dedication has not gone unnoticed.

Beyond the routine, Santo-ba’s cheerful spirit has created a special bond with the staff at the food bank.

On his seventh day of consistent eating from the spot, a small hiccup occurred while he was delayed by his daily hustle. He has, as of this report, been consistent for eight straight days.

When the staff noticed his absence, they waited for him, even as closing time approached, proving how much he has become part of the food bank’s rhythm.

Santo-ba’s consistency sparks dining hall prefect calls

Ghanaians have been quick to celebrate his consistency, with many playfully urging RNAQ Food Bank to appoint him as the Dining Hall Prefect.

Santo-ba, who always eats at the food bank, also records each visit, sharing the joy and excitement of every meal with his followers.

His infectious humour and humble appreciation for the team behind the initiative have won him countless fans online.

Many people commenting in his social media threads now jokingly call him the “Dining Hall Prefect,” a nickname that has stuck, sometimes playfully twisted into “R and Q,” mimicking his charming mispronunciation of the food bank’s name.

Although unconfirmed, it is widely believed that Santo-ba frequents the Bantama branch, one of four recently launched food banks across the Ashanti region.

The new locations, including Asafo, Anloga, and Alabar, were designed to serve communities strategically, a fact Santo-ba never fails to praise.

“Location noyɛ crazy,” he often says, marvelling at how convenient the spot is.

Reactions to Santo-ba at RNAQ Food Bank

YEN.com.gh has tracked the comedian’s story, compiling reactions that capture the delight he brings to his followers:

ѕσησƒтнєѕѕ😇 wrote:

"Dining hall prefect 😂.”

𝔈𝔩𝔢𝔪𝔢𝔫𝔱 🎉🙇‍♂️ wrote:

“Fully active ooo 😂😂😭.”

Obaa Serwaa wrote:

“I wish to meet you one day. More vibes.”

@Bengeę_2020 commented:

“How can they close without seeing you 😂.”

Pamela Odame Watara shared:

“😂😂😂😂🤨 this guy gives me joy 🥰.”

Jxy🥷🏽 wrote:

“You dey give me joy pass 😂😂.”

Boatemaaa7 also added:

“R n kiww 😩🤣 regular customer na Aden 😍😍😍.”

Yk.Lisa ?🙂💕 added:

“Wafa car afiri Abuakwa Aba Bantama eyy 😂😂😂.”

Santo-ba, a Ghanaian who frequently visits RNAQ Food Banks, commends Richard Nii Armah Quaye for serving quality food. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/X, Santo-ba2025/TikTok

Richard Nii-Armah shares his struggles in life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the man behind the RNAQ Food Banks initiative, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, delivered an inspiring message at the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

He spoke about his rise to success.

He also used the platform to express appreciation for his mother.

