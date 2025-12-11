Ebo Noah has shown a lot of determination amid his quest to build ten arks in the buildup to what he believes is a looming 'doomsday'

This comes after he posted recent videos showing the progress made on the arks that he has been constructing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions

Ebo Noah, the young Ghanaian man who has caught the attention of people across the world, has shared an interesting update on the ten arks he is currently constructing.

According to him, the decision to build these arks was made in anticipation of the major global destruction that would result from a heavy downpour on December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man recreating Noah's Ark shows progress made Photo credit: @ebonoah/TikTok

A now-viral video on his TikTok page @ebonoah showed the ark builders performing various tasks like waterproofing and caulking to ensure that water cannot leak into the arks.

Another video showed the arks painted in a bid to help prevent rot and decay caused by the water.

Interior of Ebo Noah's arks

In a bid to prove how serious he is, Ebo Noah posted a TikTok video flaunting unseen parts of the arks under construction.

The video showed the main interior still undergoing construction, but one thing that became obvious was that the arks could house a lot of people, as he had envisaged.

However, it remains unclear if the arks will have rooms and storage areas, among other things.

Ebo Noah is, however, racing against time to complete all the arks in readiness for what he claims will be a heavy downpour on December 25, 2025.

According to him, eight of the ten arks have been constructed, with the remaining two at various stages of completion.

Ebo Noah, a Ghanaian man claiming to be recreating Noah's Ark, readies for Kumasi. Photo credit:@ebonoah/TikTok

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the ongoing construction of arks

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video shared different opinions regarding the decision by Ebo Noah to construct the arks.

WeGoHigher Projects stated:

"This is not even my concern... My concern is, who told Noah to put mosquitoes inside the ark?"

KING NOAH added:

"Man of God Ebo Noah, I also had a vision, and mine was fire, and God used it to destroy the world. God have mercy and forgive me for all my sins I have committed in my life."

big_bankss11 added:

"Ebo Noah wants to run away from Ghana oo, that’s why he’s building this ark. By the way, God be with you."

Patto added:

"Bro, I’m scared. Is this real, and how will I get there, cause I’m in Australia and I can’t come?"

American boy shares vision on floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a four-year-old boy in the United States opened up about a vision he had of a worldwide disaster.

The now viral video showed the boy explaining that he foresaw a great tsunami that would cause significant damage throughout the world.

Brody in the video referred to it as a wave comparable to a tsunami.

