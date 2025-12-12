Abu Trica landed in the grips of foreign security agencies after a joint operation with US authorities

In the wake of his arrest, the Ofoase priest convinced Abu Trica did no wrong, evoked the gods in support of his legal battle

Abu Trica’s final public appearance before the arrest stirred mixed reactions across social media

Swedru-based socialite Abu Trica has gained unexpected support after the Ofoase-Kaakaben traditional priest stepped forward to defend him spiritually.

Priest invokes gods to assist Abu Trica in winning his legal battle. Image credit: abu.trica140/TikTok

Source: UGC

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, is tied to an alleged $8 million romance scam, triggering intense conversations both online and in local communities.

A video posted on X by ADHUB captured the priest, Nana Appiah, passionately addressing the matter.

In his message, he argued that white foreigners historically extracted Ghana’s gold and wealth, and if today’s youth were using “a different approach” to reclaim what was taken, they should not be condemned outright.

Moved by this conviction, the priest performed a ritual, pouring libation as he called on the gods he serves. His pleas were emotional, requesting spiritual guidance and protection for Abu Trica as he faces the legal challenge ahead.

With a firm voice, he asked the gods to strengthen Abu Trica, clear his path, and help him triumph in the battle awaiting him in court.

The priest did not stop there. He directed strong words at those celebrating the socialite’s arrest.

According to him, anyone delighted by another man’s downfall should be mindful of the consequences that could return to them spiritually.

Interestingly, the priest clarified that he had never met Abu Trica, not even once. His support, he noted, stems from what he believes is an unfair situation and a young man who, in his view, does not deserve such treatment.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to the Priest’s Invocation for Abu-Trica

YEN.com.gh compiled several online reactions responding to the priest’s spiritual intervention:

@HyperGist_ wrote:

"His konfoo is here trying to market himself. We know the drill. Send the gods to bring him, Nana."

@manuelallotey commented:

"Lol, you’re just disturbing the gods. Were they even there when he was flaunting his money?"

@kwame_okodie1 shared:

"He dey pour schnapps on a concrete floor how this one go work? More heat."

@Ip_Guy_0 added:

"He couldn’t use his powers to stop them from arresting him. Ghana dier, it’s always something.”

Abu Trica's Last Public Appearance Before His Arrest

In other developments, Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest has emerged on social media.

Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, surfaces. Photo source: Abu Trica, Nom Trendz

Source: Facebook

In an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi is also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was apprehended in a sting operation by US authorities and multiple Ghanaian security agencies.

The 31-year-old socialite, renowned for flaunting his wealth on social media, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a press statement, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was part of a criminal network that had targeted elderly victims in the United States in romance fraud schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and defrauded their unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

According to the indictment, Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims.

They allegedly gained victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the United States to Ghana and other locations.

If convicted, the socialite faces up to 20 years in federal prison in the US.

Below is the X post of photos from Abu Trica's arrest:

Abu Trica's last public appearance before arrest

In a series of TikTok videos shared by blogger Nom Trendz on Thursday, December 11, 2025, Abu Trica was spotted walking by the roadside after exiting the KASS Towers building at 15 Senchi Street in Accra.

The Swedru-based socialite wore a kaftan with slippers as he moved to the streets to enter his luxurious vehicle and exit the area.

Abu Trica’s Tesla Cybertruck allegedly seized by authorities following his arrest in connection with a romance scam. Image credit: kamalyakubu

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica was later spotted purchasing some fruits, including bananas, from an elderly local vendor by the roadside.

The TikTok videos of Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest are below:

Abu Trica's last reported social media post before his arrest is below:

Abu Trica's partner involved in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's partner was involved in a car crash with his 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG.

In a TikTok video, Queenie, who shares a child with the socialite, crashed the vehicle into a church building in Agona Swedru.

Abu Trica's girlfriend took to social media to explain the unfortunate incident and gave an update on her condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh