Afropop sensation based in Tamale, Fancy Gadam has cut his locks which he has nurtured for over five years

The renowned GadamNation boss took to social media to showcase his new look on social media

The haircut appears to be a part of his rollout to an upcoming concert he has announced with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Afropop star Fancy Gadam, real name Mujahid Ahmed Bello, has changed his signature hairstyle.

Fancy Gadam cuts his locks and showcases his new look ahead of his upcoming moment with Shatta Wale. @FancyGadam

The 36-year-old musician is known for his showmanship, which fuels his reputation as one of the most patronised artistes in Ghana.

For nearly a decade, his fans have come to admire him for his infectious songs as much as his dreadlocked look.

In a recent by Fancy Gadam, the Tamale-based superstar was spotted in a barbershop. The Total Cheat hitmaker was all smiles as he recorded himself getting a big chop.

Fancy Gadam reconnects with Shatta Wale

Fancy Gadam has yet to unravel the mystery behind his decision to chop off his dreadlocks, especially ahead of his upcoming concert.

Before footage of Fancy Gadam's new look emerged, Fancy Gadam had caught up with Shatta Wale.

He added a caption tying his moments with Shatta Wale to the upcoming concert likely to be held on June 8.

Fancy Gadam conquers Bukom Arena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fancy Gadam sold out the 4000-capacity BUkom Arena for his show last year.

A video of Fancy Gadam gracefully traversing the stage suspended by wires has gained significant traction on social media.

Several artistes have replicated the flying entry globally. Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake performed in the air at his recent high-striding O2 concert in London.

