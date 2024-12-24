The Ministry of Education has released another GH¢25 million to WAEC to aid the release of the 2024 WASSCE results

WAEC has not marked the objective section of the 2024 WASSCE because it is unable to repair broken scanners

Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ministry of Education has released another GH¢25 million to WAEC to help ensure the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

Citi News reported that the ministry assured them that WAEC would be committed to releasing the WASSCE results soon.

The Ministry of Education has released an additional GH¢25 million to WAEC amid the delay in releasing the WASSCE results. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

This disbursement is expected to alleviate some of WAEC's operational challenges and facilitate the timely completion of their marking processes.

Before this release, the government had released GH¢25 million and GH¢50 million to WAEC to administer the BECE and WASSCE.

Before these disbursements, the government owed WAEC GH¢118 million. WAEC had been warning that the results would be delayed because of this debt.

The 2024 WASSCE cohort had 460,611 candidates comprising 212,954 male and 247,657 female students.

Why are the WASSCE results being delayed?

YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC has not marked the objective section of the 2024 WASSCE because it cannot repair broken scanners.

The council has said it needs the money owed it to repair the faulty scanners. The scanning of objective cards was expected to be done in November.

The WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024 and December 15, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh