Mental health activist, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, was spotted at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Xperience Concert, which came off on June 12, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Abena Korkor, a bipolar patient, has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to her manic episodes, which had her venting and naming alleged men she has laid in the past.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, Korkor captures a calming moment after she received medication for her condition, indicating that she would defeat the challenges.

The former TV3 presenter was spotted on Saturday night, June 12, at the VGMA Xperience Concert jamming to the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene's smash single, Dollar on You, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The VGMA Xperience Concert was an exciting jam with performances from selected nominees of the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

