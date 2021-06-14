Shatta Wale has been lambasted for his attacks on Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

He verbally assaulted the entertainment analyst for using the word "confused" whilst referring to him

A number of commentators find the attitude to be in bad taste

Shatta Wale has been blasted for verbally assaulting entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on UTV's United Showbiz programme.

An otherwise healthy conversation turned left when Arnold used the word "confused" whilst referring to the dancehall artiste on the programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

It then degenerated into a name-calling session with Wale attacking the personality of Asamoah-Baidoo and deriding him for living a supposedly poor life.

A number of commentators on the YEN.com.gh Facebook page called out Wale for being uncouth with one person referring to him as a "bush guy.'"

"But this shatta be just bush guy laaaa. Rich people don't make noise because they are intelligent but anytime a kobolor becomes rich p3 the world will not hear again. See how en veins sef comot for en body," wrote Rita Batse in response to an earlier report.

Jamal S Lambon Jnr also added: "Desmond Tutu once said, "Don't raise your voice. Improve your argument". Shatta Wale kept raising his voice which invariably made little sense. He should focus on improving his deliveries during arguments. That will help him."

Steven Adom shared his opinion about Wale's attitude: "Shatta is becoming too arrogant. I like this dude but his arrogance is out of concept matter. If the dude doesn't own a house at least he has a place to sleep."

Ali Ibn Prince commended Arnold for being calm: "I'm feeling Arnold. He is an intelligent guy. Very calm, focus and gentle. Shatta wale is a bush man. Wise people don't shout on top of thier voice."

