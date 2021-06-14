- Abena Korkor got herself a date on TV3's Date Rush show

- The mental health advocate was on the reality show and chose Kofi as her date for a donation

- Abena Korkor has been trending for the past week over her issue with Nkonkonsa

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Instagram model, Abena Korkor, is getting closer to landing the love of her life.

The former University of Cape Coast student has been trending on social media for the [past few weeks.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, on the latest edition of TV3's Date Rush, Abena Korkor stormed the reality show in grand style.

Date Rush: Abena Korkor gets date after 'fracas' with Nkonkonsa (Photo credit: Instagram/TV3)

Source: Instagram

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor surprised many by choosing her date.

From the video, many guys lined up waiting for a date with Abena Korkor.

However, the mental health advocate went in for Kofi as her date.

Social media users have reacted to Abena Korkor's decision in choosing Kofi.

@kofiartist: "I knew he will choose the tall guy. Aahhh name “KOFI” you do all."

@_maame.birago: "I’m glad she didn’t choose that slay boy."

@iamrukkymumin: "Eiii this lady is bad ooo she wants a guy that can “pound” her."

@____serwaar: "Raymond tho. he got his hopes up."

@_victoriaaa.xx: "She’ll later come and say bipolar and tell the whole world what happened during the date."

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor Addo has done a kind gesture at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Korkor who is also a social media influencer donated assorted items to Ghana's premier hospital for mental health on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Abena Korkor donated the items as part of her appearance on TV3's Date Rush reality show.

In photos from the donation exercise which have been shared on TV3's Instagram page, Korkor is seen dressed in pink attire while she presented the items.

The items she donated included biscuits, energy drinks, fruit drinks, and water among other household items.

In other news, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale and experienced entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo clashed on national television.

The duo were guests on the United Showbiz programme hosted by TV personality Nana Ama McBrown.

While expressing their opinions on the show, Shatta Wale and Arnold were caught up in a fiery exchange of words.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major breaking news

Source: Yen News