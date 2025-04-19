Pep Guardiola has named the six players he considers the greatest in football history

His list includes legendary figures known for their consistency, influence, and unforgettable impact on the game

These players, according to Guardiola, will always be remembered as eternal icons of football

Pep Guardiola has coached some of football’s finest talents throughout a glittering managerial journey that’s taken him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.

The Spaniard is the only manager in history to have won the continental treble twice, with his crowning moment at City coming in 2023 when he delivered their first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

From Lionel Messi to Erling Haaland, and Andres Iniesta to Robert Lewandowski, Guardiola’s squads have been star-studded.

His ability to unlock a player’s full potential is one of the many reasons he’s considered among the greatest coaches of all time.

Yet when asked to name the six greatest players in football history back in 2022, only one of his former players made the cut.

Speaking with clear admiration, Guardiola called his chosen six “eternal” and said:

“They have done many things for many years, these types of players make our business, our job, a better place. What they produced — the feeling for the people.”

Lionel Messi

Unsurprisingly, Messi topped Guardiola’s list. The Argentine maestro reached new heights under Pep at Barcelona, where he scored 211 goals and provided 94 assists in just 219 appearances. Together, they lifted multiple trophies, including the 2009 continental treble.

Messi’s influence on the game is undeniable, culminating in his World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022 and a record eight Ballon d’Or titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Though never managed by Guardiola, Cristiano Ronaldo left a lasting impression — especially during his Real Madrid days, when he regularly tormented Pep’s Barcelona.

Football’s all-time leading goalscorer, Ronaldo’s rivalry with Messi shaped an entire era. Pep once described him memorably, saying:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was a monster, and the father of the monster is Messi.”

Pele

The late Brazilian icon Pele was another inclusion, revered for winning three World Cups and scoring 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil.

Beyond the pitch, he was a trailblazer, paving the way for future generations of Black athletes. Following Pele’s death in 2022, Guardiola said:

“It’s like a good movie... we’re still talking about him because he was so good.”

Diego Maradona

Another Argentine great, Diego Maradona, made Guardiola’s list.

Known for his outrageous talent and larger-than-life personality, Maradona dazzled on the world stage and led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

His unpredictability and flair made him one of the sport’s most beloved figures.

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff, the Dutch legend and father of 'Total Football,' was both an inspiration and mentor to Guardiola.

A master of grace and intelligence on the field, Cruyff shaped modern football philosophy and won three Ballon d’Ors along the way. Pep once confessed:

“I knew nothing about football before knowing Cruyff.”

Franz Beckenbauer

Rounding out the list was Franz Beckenbauer, the only defender chosen by Guardiola. Known as 'Der Kaiser', Beckenbauer revolutionised the sweeper role and remains one of the greatest defenders ever.

He led West Germany to World Cup and European Championship glory and won two Ballon d’Ors for his commanding presence at the back.

Together, these six legends — across different positions, eras, and styles — represent what Guardiola sees as football’s eternal greatness: skill, consistency, and influence that transcend generations.

