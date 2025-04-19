Mohammed Kudus hailed Liverpool as the best team in England after West Ham’s close 2–1 loss at Anfield last week

Kudus caused major problems for Liverpool, especially in the second half, showcasing why he's reportedly on their transfer radar

Liverpool recorded a 2-1 win, with the victory moving the Reds a step closer to securing the Premier League title

Mohammed Kudus described Liverpool as the best team in England following West Ham’s narrow 2–1 defeat at Anfield last week.

The match reportedly reignited Liverpool’s interest in the Ghanaian midfielder, who has long been on their radar.

However, Kudus hasn’t quite hit top form this season, with his performances slightly below the standard he set last year.

After joining West Ham from Ajax, Kudus was in electric form during his debut Premier League campaign, drawing interest from top clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal.

Kudus labels Liverpool the best

Liverpool secured a vital three points in a tense battle at Anfield against West Ham, moving within six points of clinching their second Premier League crown.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the hosts, but West Ham responded with intensity after an Andy Robertson own goal levelled the match.

Virgil van Dijk emerged as the hero, heading home a late winner to seal the result.

Despite the defeat, Kudus praised his team's performance and said they pushed the Reds all the way, only undone by a late lapse in concentration from a set-piece.

After the game, he said:

"I'm very proud of the team and everyone because we gave it our all.

"We knew playing at Anfield against the best team in the league was going to be a tough challenge, but I think everyone stood up against it for the whole game."

Kudus, has been linked with Liverpool since his Ajax days. The renewed interest comes after Arne Slot praised Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, saying both were good enough to play for his side.

Slot also pointed out the Premier League's depth, noting how even lower-placed teams have players of top-level quality.

Kudus' record against Liverpool

Despite flashes of brilliance, Kudus has endured a relatively quiet campaign compared to his eye-catching debut season.

Since netting against Brighton in December, the 24-year-old has been on a Premier League goal drought, though his creative contributions remain valuable.

A closer look at his head-to-head record against Liverpool paints a challenging picture.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus has faced the Reds on eight occasions—suffering defeat seven times and managing a single draw.

In that stretch, he has registered one goal and one assist, underlining both the difficulty of the fixture and the need for a breakthrough performance.

As Salah prepares to lead Liverpool’s charge, Kudus stands at the crossroads—seeking redemption and resurgence in a fixture that could redefine his season.

