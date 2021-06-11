Ghana Drunkards Association to mark National Drinking Day today

Ghana Drunkards Association has announced its participation in this year's National Drinking Day

They made their intentions of partaking in the celebration known through a press conference on June 10

According to them, the celebration would help ease mental-related issues in Ghanaians

Ghana Drunkards Association has indicated its readiness to observe this year's National Drinking Day which happens to be today, June 11, 2021.

Addressing the press on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and sighted on Joyfm Online, Moses Onyah the president of the Association stated that their involvement in this year's celebration is to deal with life's complexities.

According to him, observing National Drinking Day will go a long way to control the high number of mental-health-related cases in the country including hardship, depression, and frustration.

Moses Onyah, President of the Ghana Drunkards Association

“Ladies and Gentlemen as part measures to ease tension, frustration depression, stress amongst others, we the drunkards Association of Ghana will like Friday, June 11, to be recognized as a National Drinking Day", excerpts from the statement read.

Mr Onyah added that active participation by the Association to promote responsible drinking will invariably release some of the stress and hardships in the country which will, in turn, reduce mental problems in Ghana.

Dry Bone's Message to all Ghanaians

Mr Onyah, famed as Dry Bone, called on all members to drink responsibly to achieve the Association’s purpose of promoting mental wellness.

“Even if you are not a drunkard, please do as much as possible to take one shot and be careful, drink responsibly. It doesn’t matter the kind of drink, whether it’s coke, beer or any of the bitters,” he added.

